Safaricom customer base reaches 63.6 million as M-PESA users rise 11.6%

Safaricom has expanded its customer reach to 63.6 million after recording an 18.9 per cent increase in its overall subscriber numbers, with M-PESA emerging as one of the key drivers of growth following an 11.6 per cent rise in active users.

The telecommunications company reported the growth in its half-year results for the 2026/2027 financial year, with its one-month active customer base increasing by 7.1 per cent year-on-year to 40.6 million.

The company also recorded higher spending among its active customers, with average revenue per user (ARPU) rising by 3.9 per cent to Sh890.12, according to figures released on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Safaricom Group Chief Finance and Innovation Officer Dilip Pal said the company continued to attract more customers, particularly through its M-PESA and fixed connectivity businesses.

“Starting with our customers, we closed the half year with 63.6 million 90-day overall customers,” Pal said.

M-PESA recorded notable growth during the reporting period, with its one-month active customer base rising to 42.3 million from 37.9 million in the first half of the 2025/2026 financial year.

The increase represented an 11.6 per cent growth, highlighting the platform's expanding reach among Safaricom customers.

The company's connectivity business also registered a positive performance, with active customers increasing by 7.1 per cent from 37.5 million to 40.2 million.

Fixed services recorded the biggest percentage increase, with the customer base growing by 31.8 per cent from 432,400 to 569,900.

Pal said the growth in M-PESA and fixed services reflected continued customer adoption across Safaricom's wider business operations.

“Customer numbers across both M-PESA and fixed services grew by double digits, reflecting continued customer adoption across our broader ecosystem,” Pal said.

He attributed the increase to investments in customer-focused innovations and the company's Customer Value Management (CVM) engine, which helps Safaricom develop products that respond to changing customer needs and strengthen engagement.

The company said its strategy remains centred on attracting more subscribers while increasing the value customers receive from its telecommunications, mobile money and connectivity services.

The latest results show the growing contribution of M-PESA and fixed connectivity to Safaricom's expansion, with both businesses recording double-digit customer growth during the six-month period.