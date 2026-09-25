Declining 2G, 3G use paves way for network shift by 2030
Kenya is on course to retire its older 2G and 3G mobile networks by 2030 as subscriptions for 4G and 5G rise, according to a GSMA-led digital connectivity roadmap covering 11 African states.
Kenya is on course to retire its older 2G and 3G mobile networks by 2030 as subscriptions for 4G and 5G rise, according to a GSMA-led digital connectivity roadmap covering 11 African states.
The systems typically use a SIM-enabled device connected to a licensed public mobile network to transmit an alarm signal when an intrusion or other emergency is detected
The facility was officially launched by Principal Secretary for ICT and the Digital Economy John Tanui and Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Stephen Isaboke.
In an X update on Tuesday, the ODPP said that Jacob Mutungi Matolo was sentenced by Senior Principal Magistrate Cecilia Kithinji after the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that he tampered with and vandalised a telecommunications plant belonging to American Tower Corporation
Under the proposal, customers would no longer simply pay for pre-set packages, with the amount charged instead determined by their consumption.
The total dividend for the year stands at Sh2.00 per share, including an interim dividend of Sh0.85 per share paid in March 2026, making it the largest payout in Safaricom's history.
Rwanda's Ministry of ICT and Innovation (MINICT) said the transition will release radio spectrum and network capacity currently occupied by legacy technologies, allowing mobile operators to strengthen investment in newer networks.
The housing units will be connected through Wi-Fi Bamba, a tokenised fibre broadband product priced at Sh800. The service offers speeds of up to 15Mbps and can support three devices simultaneously
He questioned why the government did not wait for the High Court to deliver its judgment before completing the transaction, saying the move undermined confidence in constitutional litigation
With the transaction now concluded, the National Treasury is set to receive Sh204.3 billion from the disposal of a 15 per cent shareholding in Safaricom. Together with an advance dividend arrangement worth Sh40.2 billion, the deal is expected to generate a total of Sh244.5 billion for the government
Tobe brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across Africa's telecommunications, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and consulting sectors
The judges said the State had satisfied the conditions required for the grant of a stay and found that public interest weighed heavily in favour of allowing the transaction process to proceed.
These campaigns targeted users whose SIM cards had gone inactive due to reduced calls, data use, or mobile money transactions. Operators used rewards such as bonus airtime, discounted bundles, loyalty points, and personalised data offers to restore activity on the lines.
The CapitalPay Managing Director noted that Kenya’s digital transformation accelerated between 2008 and 2010, driven by increased access to mobile devices, internet connectivity, and innovative financial services
The firm said the problems were more severe among roaming and diaspora users, many of whom were automatically moved to the new version through device auto-update settings, leading to access challenges.
Starting in 2000 with just 17,000 subscribers, Safaricom has grown into the country’s largest telco, playing a central role in reshaping mobile services and financial inclusion