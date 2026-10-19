Safaricom introduces M-PESA Jumbe to enhance payment privacy

Safaricom has introduced M-PESA Jumbe, a payment notification feature designed to help customers confirm transactions without exposing their full names, phone numbers, or M-PESA balances.

The service addresses a common practice in shops, restaurants and petrol stations where customers are asked to display payment messages to attendants before completing transactions, potentially exposing personal financial information to people nearby.

Through M-PESA Jumbe, merchants using Lipa na M-PESA and Pochi la Biashara can nominate up to 50 additional users to receive payment notifications, allowing authorised employees to verify transactions without relying on the business owner's phone.

The feature uses JumbeID, an alias that replaces the customer's full name and phone number in payment notifications. It combines the first letters of the customer's first and last names with the final two digits of their phone number. For example, a customer named Nancy Kamau whose number ends in 74 would appear as NK_74.

Payment notifications retain essential transaction details, including the reference number, amount, business name, Till number, date and time. Customers also receive a separate proof-of-payment SMS that they can show when necessary without revealing their full personal details or M-PESA balance.

The service is also expected to improve convenience for business owners by allowing employees to confirm payments while the owners are away from their premises. This reduces delays caused by staff having to contact owners to verify transactions.

For Pochi la Biashara users who rely on personal phone numbers for business, the feature also reduces the need to leave their phones at business premises for employees to access payment alerts.

Merchants can nominate recipients through the M-PESA Jumbe menu by dialling *234#. Selected employees must accept an invitation before receiving notifications.

Safaricom says the service uses SMS and USSD, making it accessible to users with both basic phones and smartphones.

Authorised staff receive payment notifications without gaining access to the business owner's account balance, PIN, statement or transaction history.