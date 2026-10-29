Man arrested over suspected murder of wife buried in shallow grave

Detectives in Isinya, Kajiado County, have arrested a man suspected of murdering his 34-year-old wife, Farida Peter Sangka, and burying her body in a shallow grave at their farm in Entarakuet.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Ndayishimiye Deo, a Burundian national employed as a farmhand by the suspect, reported the incident.

According to DCI, Deo told investigators that his employer had allegedly killed Sangka before instructing him to help bury her body in a shallow grave on the farm.

The report prompted detectives to visit the scene, where they arrested Kioko and Deo for further investigation. Police secured the area as officers began arrangements to recover the deceased’s body.

The circumstances leading to the woman’s death, including what allegedly happened before the body was buried, remain under investigation.

Detectives subsequently exhumed Sangka’s body in the presence of a pathologist, Ministry of Health officials and police officers to facilitate forensic examination.

The remains were later transferred to Nairobi Funeral Home, where they were preserved pending a postmortem examination.

The postmortem is expected to help establish the cause of death and provide forensic evidence that could assist investigators in reconstructing the events surrounding the incident.

Detectives are also pursuing further inquiries to establish the respective roles, if any, of the two men and determine the full circumstances of the suspected killing.

Kioko and Deo remain in police custody as the investigation continues. The DCI has not indicated whether police have filed formal charges against either man.

The investigation will seek to establish the sequence of events leading to Sangka’s death, how her body came to be buried at the farm and the circumstances under which the alleged instructions to bury her were given.

The arrests follow the farmhand’s report, which led detectives to the scene and the subsequent recovery of the body.

The DCI expressed condolences to Sangka’s family and loved ones, saying the agency stood in solidarity with them during this difficult period.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. The DCI stand in solidarity with them during this difficult time and reaffirms its commitment to ensuring justice is served," said DCI.

The agency also reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing justice as investigators work to establish the facts of the case.

Kioko and Deo are suspects at this stage, and the allegations against them remain subject to investigation and the legal process. The findings of the postmortem and other evidence gathered by detectives will be important in determining the next steps in the case.