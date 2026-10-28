Two robbery suspects arrested after high-speed chase in Kisumu

Two robbery suspects have been arrested in Kisumu after detectives pursued a black Toyota Prado linked to a reported robbery involving five mobile phones, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The suspects, identified as William Onyango Odhiambo and Felix Owino Onyango, were arrested after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into an electric pole near Oile Park following a high-speed chase through the town.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DCI said Kisumu Central detectives intercepted the vehicle, registration number KDX 642Y, following a robbery report by a woman who told police that she and her friends had been robbed of five mobile phones by individuals travelling in a black Toyota Prado.

“Armed with actionable intelligence, detectives swung into action, trailing down the vehicle believed to be connected to the robbery,” the DCI maintained.

The agency maintained that officers traced the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the driver allegedly ignored their instructions and accelerated, prompting a pursuit through Kisumu.

According to the DCI, detectives pursued the vehicle as the driver continued to defy orders to stop.

Officers subsequently fired at the vehicle's tyres, puncturing them near Oile Park.

“With its tyres deflated, the Prado veered out of control before crashing into an electric pole with a deafening bang!”

The collision damaged the vehicle's front-right side, bringing the attempted escape to an end.

The two suspects were arrested as they allegedly attempted to flee from the wreckage.

The DCI did not disclose whether any officers, occupants of the vehicle or members of the public were injured during the chase and subsequent crash.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a black pistol and three mobile phones, which detectives detained as exhibits as investigations continued.

The agency said the suspects were being investigated over their possible involvement in a series of robberies reported in Kisumu town and its surrounding areas.

“The two suspects remain in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment.”

The recovery of the firearm and mobile phones is expected to form part of the ongoing investigations as detectives seek to establish whether the suspects were involved in other reported incidents.

However, the DCI did not specify whether the recovered phones had been positively identified as belonging to the woman and her friends who reported the initial robbery.

It also did not disclose whether the suspects had been linked to any other specific robbery incidents at the time of the announcement.

The suspects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The arrests come as detectives pursue suspected criminal networks operating in Kisumu and its environs.

Investigations were continuing to establish the suspects' involvement in what it described as a string of cross-border robberies.

The agency reiterated its commitment to pursuing suspected criminals and dismantling networks that threaten public safety.

“The DCI remains steadfast in pursuing criminal elements and dismantling networks that threaten the safety and security of Kenyans,” the agency said.

The directorate also urged members of the public to share information that could assist investigations and the prevention of crime.

It encouraged anyone with information about criminal activity to report anonymously through its toll-free number, 0800 722 203, or via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.

The DCI said the reporting channels were intended to enable members of the public to provide information without fear.

The investigation into the Kisumu robbery allegations is ongoing, with detectives expected to establish the suspects' possible links to other incidents before their planned court appearance.