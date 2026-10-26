Man faces jail term over Sh250,000 erroneously credited to his account

A Dandora man awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to five criminal counts related to the wrongful retention and use of Sh250,000 mistakenly transferred to his bank account.

Amos Ochieng was arraigned at the Senior Principal Magistrate’s Court at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Monday, October 26, 2026, where he pleaded guilty to the charges and was convicted accordingly.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the case began on September 4, 2026, when the complainant accidentally transferred Sh250,000 from his bank account to Ochieng's account.

The incident prompted an investigation after the money was allegedly withdrawn instead of being returned through the bank’s official reversal process.

Detectives from Wilson Airport launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the transaction and trace the funds.

The DCI said investigators subsequently obtained a court order in JKIA Miscellaneous Criminal Application No. E184 of 2026, authorising investigations into the recipient’s bank account.

The probe found that Ochieng withdrew Sh150,000 in three instalments before the bank blocked the remaining balance.

Following the findings, detectives launched a manhunt for the suspect, who was eventually tracked down and arrested at his hideout near Total Petrol Station in Dandora on October 23, 2026.

Three days after his arrest, Ochieng appeared in court, where he faced one count of intentionally withholding an erroneously delivered electronic payment, along with four other counts.

He pleaded guilty to all five charges and was convicted. The court is expected to sentence him on November 17, 2026, and the will remain in custody pending the decision.

The DCI reminded members of the public that Section 35 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, 2018, criminalises the intentional withholding of an electronic payment delivered in error.

The agency urged anyone who receives money by mistake to notify their bank immediately and follow the official reversal process, rather than withdrawing or spending the funds.

An erroneous transfer does not automatically entitle the recipient to keep the money, and failure to return it may lead to criminal prosecution.