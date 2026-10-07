DCI steps up crackdown on criminal gangs in Buruburu

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has stepped up operations against criminal gangs in Buruburu Sub-County, Nairobi, as security agencies combine intelligence, technology and information from residents to prevent crime and track down suspected offenders.

The intensified operation is being carried out through intelligence-led policing, investigations, community engagement and cooperation between different security agencies, according to Buruburu Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer Simon Kirui.

Kirui said closer engagement with residents was helping security officers obtain information that could enable them to identify criminal activities and act before they become more serious.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the DCI said officers were focusing on collecting and sharing intelligence, carrying out investigations quickly and improving professional policing as part of measures to protect residents and prevent crime.

Technology has also been brought into the security response, with the DCI combining it with intelligence sharing and joint operations involving different security agencies.

"The DCI is also leveraging technology, intelligence sharing and multi-agency collaboration to enhance the prevention, detection and investigation of crime."

The operation in Buruburu comes as the DCI continues with efforts to disrupt organised criminal groups in different parts of the country.

In January 2026, the agency reported that a joint security operation in Endebess Sub-County had broken up a gang identified as the Kapenguria Six after officers received intelligence about its activities.

Six suspects were arrested during the operation, while officers recovered several items, including a military jungle belt, a beret and three pangas.

In April, the DCI reported another operation targeting suspected criminal gangs in Nakuru East. Officers acting on intelligence arrested suspects in several locations as part of efforts to break up criminal networks through intelligence-led policing.

A similar operation was conducted in August at Githioro Market in Nakuru County, where seven suspected gang members were arrested.

According to the DCI, officers had received information that the suspects were operating from a market stall. The operation led to the recovery of crude weapons, including pangas and axes.

As the Buruburu operation continues, the DCI is calling on residents to become more involved in efforts to identify and report suspected criminal activities.

Kirui urged residents to make use of the National Police Service's open-door policy and maintain regular communication with law enforcement officers.

"The SCCIO also urged residents to embrace the open-door policy of the National Police Service and work closely with law enforcement agencies by providing timely information that can help prevent and combat crime."

The DCI said information from the public remains an important part of preventing crime, especially where reports can enable officers to identify suspected criminal activity before it escalates.

Residents who have information about suspected offences can also report anonymously through the DCI's Fichua Kwa DCI platform.

The agency's official channels include the toll-free Fichua hotline 0800 722 203 and WhatsApp number 0709 570 000. The DCI says calls made through the toll-free hotline are treated as anonymous.

The public has also been advised to use the National Police Service emergency numbers 999, 911 and 112 when reporting emergencies.

The DCI has previously encouraged members of the public to use the established channels when they witness crimes or possess credible information concerning suspected criminal activity.

The Buruburu operation therefore combines enforcement with intelligence gathering and community involvement, with security agencies seeking to use information from residents alongside technology and joint operations to tackle criminal gangs.

Authorities have urged residents to remain alert, share timely and credible information with law enforcement agencies and continue working with security officers as investigations and operations in Buruburu proceed.