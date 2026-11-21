Residents of Kakamega County can now obtain Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs) in less than five minutes following the installation of a new biometric identification system at the Kakamega Huduma Centre.

The Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS), introduced by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), has reduced processing time from at least 14 working days to just a few minutes, easing access to a document required for employment and other opportunities locally and abroad.

The installation is part of the Government's Sh30 billion National Police Service (NPS) Modernization Programme, which seeks to decentralise police clearance services and improve access across the country.

The Government is also expected to extend the rollout to other parts of the Western region.

One of the first applicants to benefit from the system welcomed the improved efficiency, saying the process took far less time than anticipated.

"I came here expecting to wait for weeks like before, but I was shocked to complete the whole process in three minutes and get my PCC. Thank you, the National Government, the National Police Service and the DCI. This is a game changer," the applicant said.

The modernization programme has so far attracted more than Sh21 billion in investment towards upgrading police equipment, mobility, technology, training and officer welfare.

The Government says the investment is aimed at improving operational efficiency, strengthening the capacity of the National Police Service and enhancing service delivery to the public.

How to apply for a Police Clearance Certificate

Applications are made through the DCI portal on eCitizen: https://dci.ecitizen.go.ke/. Adults must apply using their personal accounts.

The application fee is Sh1,050, comprising Sh1,000 for the certificate and a Sh50 convenience fee, payable online.

Applicants are required to present themselves for fingerprinting at a DCI office, Huduma Centre or designated fingerprinting point with:

Original National ID and a photocopy.

Two printed copies of the application invoice or receipt.

One printed, double-sided Form C24.

Processing at upgraded MBIS centres can take under five minutes, while other facilities may take up to 24 hours.