Three arrested after explosives, ammunition recovered in Tassia

Detectives have arrested three suspects after recovering explosives, tear gas grenades and ammunition from two residential houses in Tassia, Embakasi, Nairobi.

The suspects, identified as Kelvin Oluoch Obunaka, his brother Benjamin Obunaka, alias Obunaka the DJ, and Kennedy Nzau, were arrested during an intelligence-led operation following credible leads.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), detectives first arrested the two brothers at their residence in Tassia Stage before questioning them and proceeding to a second house belonging to Nzau near Triple M Supermarket.

A search of the premises uncovered a brown leather bag containing an assortment of explosive devices and ammunition.

The recovered items included six CS smoke hand-thrown grenades, four Model 2020 tear gas grenades, one 64-millimetre CS smoke grenade, three rifle-launched tear gas grenades and one flash-bang grenade.

Detectives also recovered 16 rounds of 7.62-millimetre blank ammunition.

"The recovered items were secured as exhibits for further forensic examination after Crime Scene Investigation officers documented the scene," DCI said.

The three suspects remain in police custody as investigators work to establish how they acquired the materials, their intended use and whether they have links to other criminal activities.

The investigation is also expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the possession of the recovered devices and ammunition.