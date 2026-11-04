DCI issues alert as armed robbery suspect John Masila Nzioka remains at large

Kenya's Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued a public alert over an armed robbery suspect wanted in connection with multiple cases of robbery with violence in Nairobi and its surrounding areas.

The investigative agency has identified the suspect as John Masila Nzioka, whom it describes as armed and dangerous, as it appeals to members of the public to provide information that could lead to his arrest.

In a notice on Wednesday, the DCI said Nzioka was believed to have used a firearm during several robbery incidents reported within Nairobi Region and its environs.

The agency further disclosed that the suspect had previously engaged police officers in a shootout, during which some officers sustained injuries before he managed to escape.

"The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. He is believed to have used a firearm during robberies committed within Nairobi Region and its environs. In a recent shootout, police officers were injured before the suspect escaped the police dragnet," the DCI stated.

The latest appeal signals continued efforts by investigators to apprehend the suspect, with the agency turning to public assistance to establish his whereabouts and facilitate his arrest.

DCI notice on wanted John Masila Nzioka — DCI

According to the DCI, Nzioka's home particulars point to Machakos County, specifically Kangundo Sub-County, Kanzalu Location and Kikambuani Sub-Location.

The agency provided the details as part of its public appeal, urging anyone who may have information about the suspect's movements, whereabouts or possible hiding places to share it with the authorities.

The suspect's alleged involvement in multiple robbery with violence cases raises concerns over the use of firearms in criminal activities, particularly given the reported confrontation with police officers.

However, the DCI did not disclose the specific locations, dates, or number of robbery incidents allegedly linked to Nzioka in its public notice.

It also did not provide details about the circumstances surrounding the shootout, including when it occurred or the number of officers injured.

The investigative agency has encouraged members of the public with relevant information to report through its established confidential reporting channels.

The DCI said information could be submitted anonymously through its toll-free hotline, 0800 722 203, or its WhatsApp number, 0709 570 000.

Members of the public can also provide information at the nearest police station or contact the National Police Service through its emergency numbers.

"The DCI urges anyone with information that could assist in his arrest to come forward and share it with the authorities. Kindly #FichuaKwaDCI through the anonymous DCI toll-free hotline 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp number 0709 570 000. Information may also be reported at the nearest police station or through the National Police Emergency hotlines: 999, 911 or 112," the agency stated.

The DCI has emphasised the availability of anonymous reporting channels, allowing members of the public to share information without necessarily revealing their identities.

Given the warning that Nzioka may be armed and dangerous, the public is encouraged to avoid confronting him or attempting to make an arrest themselves.

Instead, anyone with credible information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the DCI or report to the nearest police station so officers can handle the matter.