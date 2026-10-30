US recognises Kenya's role in multimillion-dollar student aid fraud probe

US has acknowledged the role of Kenyan law enforcement agencies in helping investigators seize more than $750,000 (approximately Sh96.75 million) in cryptocurrency linked to an international student financial aid fraud scheme.

The US Embassy in Nairobi said intelligence and assistance from Kenyan authorities had enabled investigators to recover the funds from a cryptocurrency account belonging to a Kenyan national connected to the alleged fraud network.

The embassy recognised the contribution of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA), the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and the Financial Reporting Centre.

In a statement on Friday, October 30, the embassy said the operation demonstrated the importance of cooperation between the two countries in investigating cross-border financial crimes.

"Tackling an international fraud ring of this scale is the result of longstanding cooperation between Kenya and the United States. This team of investigators is not finished with their work to fight fraud and protect citizens," the embassy said.

It added that the United States was grateful for the assistance and professionalism of Kenyan law enforcement officers and prosecutors, noting that intelligence provided by the agencies had helped investigators trace the cryptocurrency account and seize the funds.

The recovery is part of Operation Ghostbusters, a US Department of Justice investigation targeting an alleged nationwide scheme involving the theft of American identities to fraudulently obtain government-funded student loans and grants.

On Thursday, October 29, the Justice Department announced criminal charges against five defendants in three separate cases in Nebraska, Virginia, and New Jersey.

Investigators allege that the network used personal information stolen from American citizens to create fraudulent applications through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) system.

The applications were allegedly used to enrol fictitious students, commonly referred to as ghost students, in American colleges and universities to access federal financial assistance.

The fictitious students did not attend the institutions or undertake the courses for which the funds were awarded. Instead, after the loans and grants were disbursed, refunds were allegedly diverted into bank accounts controlled by individuals involved in the scheme.

Some of the proceeds were subsequently transferred to associates in Kenya through financial institutions and money transfer services.

One case in the Eastern District of Virginia involves a Kenyan national accused of conspiring with associates in Kenya to use stolen American identities to obtain more than $1.4 million in student financial aid.

According to the indictment, the suspect received approximately $1.44 million through more than 700 fraudulent student aid refund deposits before transferring at least $1.3 million through thousands of transactions involving accounts in the United States and Kenya.

In Nebraska, another Kenyan citizen was indicted on charges of theft of government money and aggravated identity theft over alleged fraudulent student aid applications.

A separate case in New Jersey involves three defendants accused of receiving more than $1 million in federal student aid obtained through fraudulent applications before transferring the proceeds to associates in Kenya.

The Justice Department said investigators had identified 830,840 potentially fraudulent federal student aid identification numbers associated with nearly $130 million in suspected fraudulent activity during September and October 2026.

The wider investigation is estimated to involve more than $200 million in suspected fraud dating back to at least 2021. More than 40 cases are being pursued across 26 FBI field offices and over 20 US Attorneys' Offices.

The department described the cryptocurrency seizure as the first international seizure of its kind in the history of its National Fraud Enforcement Division.

Operation Ghostbusters is expected to continue working with Kenyan authorities to trace additional funds, recover assets and pursue individuals suspected of participating in the alleged scheme.

The latest development highlights the role of international cooperation in tackling financial crimes involving stolen identities, digital currencies and transactions across multiple jurisdictions.