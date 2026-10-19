US Embassy Nairobi to close on Mashujaa Day
The closure coincides with national celebrations honouring Kenyans who have made significant contributions to the country’s independence, development and progress
The closure coincides with national celebrations honouring Kenyans who have made significant contributions to the country’s independence, development and progress
The US Embassy has advised Americans who believe they may have been exposed to the virus to monitor their health and seek medical advice if symptoms develop
In a statement issued on Sunday, the mission confirmed the temporary suspension of routine consular and administrative services, noting that normal operations will resume on Tuesday morning.
The programme is designed to improve access to high-quality livestock feed ingredients and enhance efficiency across Kenya’s animal production systems.
In a statement, Susan M. Burns, the Chargé d’Affaires at the United States Embassy in Nairobi, emphasised that while Washington values its strong ties with Kenya, maintaining the integrity of the visa system remains a top priority.
The embassy in the Norwegian capital sustained minor damage after the blast in the early hours of Sunday - but no-one was injured.
The blast comes at a time of heightened security for US embassies and consulates around the world as Israel and the United States conduct a rapidly escalating bombing campaign against Iran.
Presidents’ Day is an annual federal holiday in the United States that honours the country’s past presidents. At the federal level, it is officially known as Washington’s Birthday and is celebrated on the third Monday of February each year.
This announcement follows heightened diplomatic tension between Uganda and the United States, triggered by remarks from General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, commander of the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces and son of President Yoweri Museveni.
In its advisory on Saturday, January 17, 2026, the embassy highlighted the need for heightened awareness and precaution in the wake of potential post-election unrest.
US Chargé d’Affaires Susan Burns, who led the dialogue, underscored Washington’s long-standing partnership with Kenya.
The U.S. government views birth tourism as an abuse of the visa system, since tourist and non-immigrant visas are not intended for individuals seeking citizenship benefits through childbirth.
The occasion on Thursday was described by participants as a moment of dialogue, unity, and hope.