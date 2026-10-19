Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

US Embassy

US embassy in Nairobi to close on Presidents’ Day
News

US embassy in Nairobi to close on Presidents’ Day

Presidents’ Day is an annual federal holiday in the United States that honours the country’s past presidents. At the federal level, it is officially known as Washington’s Birthday and is celebrated on the third Monday of February each year.

By