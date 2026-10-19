US Embassy Nairobi to close on Mashujaa Day

The United States Embassy in Nairobi will close on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, in observance of Kenya’s Mashujaa Day public holiday.

In a notice shared on its official social media account, the embassy informed the public that its operations would be suspended for the day as Kenyans celebrate the national holiday.

“The U.S. Embassy will be closed on Monday, 20th October 2026 in observance of Mashujaa Day.”

The closure coincides with national celebrations honouring Kenyans who have made significant contributions to the country’s independence, development and progress.

Mashujaa Day, meaning Heroes’ Day in Kiswahili, is a Kenyan national holiday observed annually on October 20.

The day honours individuals who played significant roles in the struggle for Kenya’s independence, as well as those who have contributed to the country’s development in different fields.

It traces its origins to October 20, 1952, when the colonial administration declared a state of emergency and launched Operation Jock Scott, targeting Kenyan nationalists associated with the Mau Mau uprising.

The date became an important symbol of resistance against British colonial rule and the struggle for self-determination.

Before the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, the holiday was known as Kenyatta Day, in honour of Kenya’s founding president, Jomo Kenyatta. The new Constitution renamed it Mashujaa Day, broadening the commemoration to recognise heroes and heroines from across the country.

Article 9 of the Constitution lists Mashujaa Day among Kenya’s national days, alongside Madaraka Day on June 1, Jamhuri Day on December 12 and Labour Day on May 1.

The annual celebrations typically feature a formal national ceremony attended by the President, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic community, security officers and invited guests.

The programme often includes military parades, cultural performances, musical presentations and tributes to individuals whose contributions have shaped Kenya’s history and development.

The occasion also provides an opportunity to recognise achievements in sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, sports, public service and business.

In 2026, the national celebrations are scheduled to take place at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, with Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo-Marakwet participating in hosting activities.

The event is expected to bring together national and county leaders, invited dignitaries and members of the public to celebrate Kenya’s history and honour those who have contributed to its progress.

The US Embassy’s closure is part of its observance of the Kenyan national holiday, reflecting the suspension of its regular operations on the day set aside to recognise the country’s heroes and heroines.