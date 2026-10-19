Murkomen assures Kenyans of security ahead of Mashujaa Day celebrations in Eldoret

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has assured Kenyans of adequate security ahead of Tuesday’s Mashujaa Day celebrations in Eldoret, urging attendees to arrive early, follow crowd-control guidelines, and avoid stampedes as authorities prepare to receive thousands of people.

Murkomen said security officers had been deployed to maintain order during the national event, scheduled for October 20 at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Uasin Gishu County.

“Our security officers are well prepared, properly deployed to control the crowd, to ensure that there is full security, so Kenyans should be comfortable to attend the Mashujaa Day,” Murkomen said.

He acknowledged the excitement surrounding the celebrations but cautioned residents and visitors against rushing to enter the stadium, warning that poor crowd management could endanger lives.

The CS said organisers had provided overflow seating areas and screens at designated locations across Eldoret to enable more people to follow the proceedings without overcrowding the main venue.

“As long as we properly organise ourselves, various areas have been provided for, including overflow seating areas, including screens in some parts of the city,” he said.

Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County ready to receive guests ahead of the Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20, 2026. — MINA

Murkomen encouraged attendees to arrive in good time, cooperate with security officers and use alternative viewing areas where necessary.

“I know many people will come very early in the morning, and we encourage them to come in good time, so that we start together, celebrate together, and complete the day successfully.”

This year’s celebrations mark a departure from the traditional single-county hosting arrangement, with Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties jointly participating in the national event for the first time.

Eldoret will host the main ceremony, while activities across the three counties are intended to broaden public participation and showcase the North Rift region’s contribution to national development.

The three counties have divided responsibilities for sporting activities, with Elgeyo-Marakwet hosting marathon competitions, Nandi hosting volleyball finals and Uasin Gishu hosting football events. The programme also includes cultural performances and activities highlighting security, sports and economic development.

The government has organised a grassroots sporting tournament involving teams progressing from ward and sub-county competitions to county and inter-county finals. The initiative seeks to promote national cohesion, identify emerging talent and create opportunities for young people.

The three-county arrangement also provides a platform to showcase local performers, cultural traditions and community participation alongside the formal national ceremony.

Kipchoge Keino Stadium has been undergoing redevelopment ahead of the celebrations, with a reported planned seating capacity of approximately 15,043 spectators.

The facility is expected to host national leaders, invited guests, security officials, cultural performers, school representatives and members of the public. Military and security formations have also conducted rehearsals ahead of the event.

The capacity figure highlights the importance of Murkomen’s warning: even a stadium designed to accommodate about 15,000 people cannot safely absorb unlimited crowds. Overflow areas, orderly entry and cooperation with stewards will therefore be essential to managing demand.

County departments have also coordinated preparations involving public health services, ambulances, city cleaning, street lighting, road improvements, event branding and entertainment.

These arrangements are intended to support both the ceremony and the large number of visitors expected in Eldoret.

Kenyans attending or following the celebrations can expect formal national proceedings, cultural and musical performances, sporting activities and displays highlighting the country’s development priorities.

The programme is expected to feature performances by artists and cultural groups drawn from the three host counties, alongside school brass bands, scouts and ceremonial presentations.

President William Ruto is expected to preside over the national celebrations, bringing together government officials, elected leaders, invited guests and members of the public to honour individuals who have contributed to Kenya’s independence, progress and development.

The occasion is also an opportunity for the government to showcase its record in infrastructure, sports, security and economic development, while giving communities a platform to celebrate local achievements.

For residents and visitors, practical expectations include early arrival, compliance with security screening and directions from event personnel, and possible use of alternative viewing areas if the stadium reaches capacity.

Beyond the ceremonial programme, Kenyans will be looking for a celebration that recognises heroes and heroines across different sectors, including sports, agriculture, education, business and public service.

As preparations enter their final stage, Murkomen’s message remains focused on safety and public cooperation.

He urged Kenyans to remain calm, avoid unnecessary rushing, and follow the arrangements in place to ensure that the 2026 Mashujaa Day celebrations proceed peacefully.