PS Omollo calls for joint action to tackle insecurity in parts of Eldoret

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo has called for stronger cooperation between police, landlords, local institutions and residents to address rising security concerns in Langas Ward, Eldoret.

Omollo made the appeal during the launch of the Mashujaa Day Thematic Week on Wednesday, October 14, following concerns raised by residents over robberies, house break-ins and physical attacks in the area.

The PS emphasised the importance of community participation and timely information sharing in preventing crime and ensuring reported cases are handled effectively.

He said cooperation between security agencies and members of the public was necessary to address threats to safety and create an environment where residents could live and work without fear.

Omollo also called for stronger collaboration across the justice system to ensure criminal cases were dealt with effectively.

The public engagement also addressed gender-based violence and femicide, with participants calling for accountability, timely investigations and proper handling of criminal cases.

The discussions highlighted the need to strengthen community awareness and improve access to support services for victims.

Participants also pointed to wider social and economic challenges that can increase vulnerability, underscoring the need for a broader approach to addressing violence.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo (with microphone), Deputy Inspector Generals of Police Eliud Lagat (2nd left) and Gilbert Masengeli (left) during a forum in Uasin Gishu County on October 14, 2026. — PHOTO/MINA

Omollo said sustainable development depended on a safe environment in which people could live, work, learn and invest without fear. He encouraged communities to work closely with security agencies to identify and address threats to public safety.

Beyond local security concerns, Omollo highlighted improvements in security in the North Rift, saying communities were gradually resuming normal activities, children were returning to school and markets were reopening.

He said peace and stability were important for attracting investment, supporting trade and enabling infrastructure projects to deliver lasting benefits.

The PS also pointed to road projects in the Kerio Valley, including the Kilang’ata-Tot-Kopasi and Barpello-Tot-Sigor-Marich corridors, which are intended to improve connectivity and access to markets and essential services.

He said road construction and other public investments needed a secure environment to stimulate commerce and expand economic opportunities.

Omollo further highlighted police reforms, including recruitment, improved officer welfare, training and investment in modern equipment and technology, as key to strengthening security operations and public confidence.

The Mashujaa Day Thematic Week is part of preparations for the national celebrations scheduled for October 20, 2026, in Uasin Gishu County.

The activities also showcase development initiatives, including sports infrastructure such as Kipchoge Keino Stadium, Kapseret Stadium and Kamariny Stadium, which support talent development and local economic activity.

The launch was attended by Deputy Inspector-General of Police Eliud Lagat, Deputy Inspector-General of the Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli, National Celebrations Thematic Committee Chair Dennis Itumbi and Government Spokesperson Charles Owino, among other officials.