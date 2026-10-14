State to establish One-Stop Border Post in Konyao, West Pokot to curb smuggling

The government will establish a One-Stop Border Post in Konyao, West Pokot County, to strengthen border security and curb the smuggling of illegal firearms, drugs and illicit alcohol, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced.

Murkomen said the facility would help authorities facilitate legitimate cross-border trade while preventing criminals and illegal goods from entering the country.

"The border post will ensure that as we facilitate legitimate cross-border trade, criminals do not enter our country and illicit alcohol does not find its way into Kenya," he said.

The Cabinet Secretary spoke on Wednesday, October 14, while accompanying President William Ruto during his development tour of West Pokot County.

The planned facility is expected to strengthen the government's efforts to address cross-border criminal activities while supporting lawful movement and trade in the region.

Murkomen said the border post would play a role in preventing the smuggling of prohibited goods and improving security in areas bordering neighbouring countries.

The announcement comes amid government efforts to link infrastructure development with security and economic growth in regions that have experienced insecurity and challenges associated with cross-border crime.

A One-Stop Border Post brings border control procedures together at a designated facility to facilitate the movement of people and goods while enabling authorities to conduct security and regulatory checks.

However, Murkomen did not provide a timeline for the establishment of the Konyao facility or disclose its projected cost.

During the West Pokot tour, President Ruto launched the upgrading of the 24-kilometre Konyao-Kiwawa-Alale Road to bitumen standards.

The project is expected to improve connectivity in the area and boost trade by making it easier to transport people and goods.

The road upgrade is part of infrastructure development efforts aimed at improving access to markets and supporting economic activities in the region.

The President also flagged off the Kacheliba Last Mile Connectivity Project, another initiative undertaken during the tour.

The electricity connectivity project is intended to extend access to power to targeted areas, although details on the number of beneficiaries, implementation timeline and project cost were not provided in the announcement.

The planned border post and the two development projects highlight the government's focus on security, transport infrastructure and electricity connectivity in West Pokot.

Improved roads can facilitate the movement of agricultural produce and other goods, while electricity access can support households, businesses and other economic activities.

The government has also emphasised the need to strengthen security operations in the region to protect communities and create conditions for sustained development.

Murkomen said the Konyao border facility would help balance the facilitation of legitimate trade with the need to prevent criminal activities across the border.

The announcement formed part of Ruto's development tour of West Pokot County, during which the President launched the road upgrade and flagged off the electricity connectivity project.