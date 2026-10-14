High Court convicts Waititu, wife of money laundering in Sh588m graft case

The legal troubles facing former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his wife, Susan Wangari, have deepened after the High Court convicted them of three money laundering counts linked to a Sh588 million corruption case involving a road construction tender in Kiambu County.

In a ruling delivered on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, Justice Rose Ougo allowed a State cross-appeal, overturning the couple’s earlier acquittal on the three charges and finding both guilty of money laundering. The decision adds to the penalties they already face following their convictions in the corruption case.

The judge set aside the trial court’s decision to clear Waititu and Wangari of the charges, ruling that the State’s challenge had succeeded.

“The State’s cross-appeal is allowed. Those acquittals are set aside. The court convicts the first appellant (Waititu), and the second respondent, Susan Wangari, of money laundering, contrary to Section 3, as read with Section 16 of the Act, as charged under Counts 10, 11, and 12,” the court ruled.

Justice Ougo referred the three money laundering counts to the Chief Magistrate’s Court for sentencing, noting that it has the necessary jurisdiction to determine the penalties.

The judge directed that any sentences imposed on the new charges run concurrently with the sentences already handed down under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.

The High Court also upheld the order barring Waititu and Wangari from holding public office, whether through election or appointment, for 10 years under Section 64 of the law.

It further ruled that the fines imposed under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act had been properly awarded in accordance with Sections 48(1) and 48(2) of the Act and Section 28 of the Penal Code.

The latest ruling comes after Justice Ougo dismissed a separate appeal by Waititu and his co-appellants against their convictions and sentences in the Sh588.7 million corruption case.

Waititu, former Kiambu County Chief Officer for Transport Luka Mwangi Wahinya and businessman Charles Chege Mbuthia had challenged the trial court’s findings, arguing that the evidence had not been properly assessed and that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Waititu also contested his 12-year prison sentence, describing it as unlawful, harsh and excessive.

He argued that the trial court had overlooked contradictions in the prosecution’s evidence and failed to consider crucial evidence and witnesses that could have supported his defence.

However, Justice Ougo rejected the appeals and upheld the convictions and sentences imposed on the three appellants.

The court also cancelled the revised bail terms that had allowed Waititu to remain out of prison as he pursued his appeal, ordering him back into custody.

His cash bail had been reduced to Sh20 million from an earlier Sh53 million bond backed by a bank guarantee.

Waititu was sentenced to 12 years in prison over his role in the corruption case, which centred on the award of a road construction tender in Kiambu County valued at Sh588.7 million.

Wangari, on the other hand, was sentenced to one year in prison or a fine of Sh500,000 for the corruption-related offences. Although she had been cleared of the three money laundering charges by the trial court, the High Court overturned that decision after the State challenged the acquittals.

The court also upheld the convictions and sentences of the other co-appellants, including Wahinya and Mbuthia, a director of Testimony Enterprises Limited, the company linked to the disputed tender.

With the three money laundering convictions now entered against Waititu and Wangari, the Chief Magistrate’s Court will determine the penalties for the additional offences. Any prison terms imposed on the new counts will run alongside the sentences already handed down in the corruption case.