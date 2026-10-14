DPP approves charges against Turkana nurse, supplier over Sh2.76 million

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved fraud-related charges against a Turkana County Government nurse, a supplier company and its director over the alleged acquisition and laundering of Sh2.76 million.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions identified the accused as Gilbert Suleiman Eskuku, a registered nurse employed by the Turkana County Government; Ekwang Suppliers Company Limited; and Abass Abdi Yusuf, the company's director.

The three are accused of acquiring Sh2,763,811.05 from the county government while knowing, or having reason to believe, that the funds were proceeds of crime.

According to the DPP, the alleged transactions took place in Turkana County between July 1, 2020, and July 5, 2021.

The prosecution authority said the accused were directors and signatories to bank accounts belonging to Ekwang Suppliers Company Limited through which the money was received.

Eskuku is set to face additional charges of conflict of interest and money laundering over his alleged connection to the supplier company and the handling of the funds.

On the conflict-of-interest charge, the DPP alleges that the nurse knowingly acquired a direct private interest in contracts awarded to Ekwang Suppliers Company Limited, a company associated with him.

The contracts allegedly resulted in payments of Sh2,763,811.05 from the Turkana County Government.

However, the prosecution must establish the alleged conflict of interest and show that the transactions violated the relevant laws.

Eskuku is also accused of withdrawing Sh2,763,811.05 between July 1, 2020, and July 31, 2023, while knowing or having reason to believe that the transactions were intended to conceal the nature of the funds.

The alleged withdrawals continued beyond the period when the money was first received from the county government, according to the DPP's statement.

The case comes amid continued scrutiny of how public institutions award contracts and manage public funds, particularly where suppliers are suspected of having links to public officials or employees.

Money laundering laws, meanwhile, target transactions involving proceeds of crime where the relevant legal elements can be established.

The DPP's decision to approve the charges signals the intention to pursue the allegations through the criminal justice system. The approval does not, however, amount to a finding of guilt.

The case will now proceed through the applicable court process, where evidence will be presented and the allegations determined in accordance with the law.