Nyamira man jailed for 15 years for murder of wife
Justice T. Cherere handed down the sentence after finding Sagero guilty of murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code
Justice T. Cherere handed down the sentence after finding Sagero guilty of murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code
The prosecution authority said the accused were directors and signatories to bank accounts belonging to Ekwang Suppliers Company Limited through which the money was received
In an affidavit filed in court, Homicide Investigations Bureau officer CPL Romana Odour said the five suspects are jointly charged with other people who have not yet appeared in court over the killing of Dr Mutiso on July 29, 2026.
IPOA Chair Duncan Ojwang said the authority has the legal mandate to investigate such cases independently and does not have to wait for a complaint from the public before taking action
According to the Director of Public Prosecutions , Maritim was arrested on August 22 after he allegedly attempted to visit suspects detained at Pangani Police Station. He was reportedly intercepted while trying to deliver a loaf of bread and a packet of milk to the detainees.
The charges arose from an incident on April 23,2025 in the Dabel area of Moyale Sub-County, where the two men, acting jointly with others and armed with dangerous weapons, including guns, robbed four people.
Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (SADPP) Gikui Gichuhi said the request was informed by the circumstances surrounding the offence and the level of responsibility of each of the three men convicted in the case.
Appearing before Milimani Principal Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo on Monday, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Jalson Makori told the court that the prosecution had called 30 witnesses and presented 48 exhibits.
Ingonga said organised criminal groups were becoming more sophisticated, exploiting technology, porous borders and differences between countries' legal and enforcement systems to conceal their activities and evade prosecution
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) reintroduced the charges at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court following an amendment of the initial charge sheet in the case involving Sh351,097,491.15.
The court also made it clear that failure by the DPP to make a decision within the seven days will result in Mulwa and Masiga being released unconditionally.
The commission said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, following investigations into allegations of conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition of public property, money laundering and dealing with proceeds of crime.
Speaking during a press briefing on Wednesday, Gachagua said the facility, which he referred to as a “black site”, was established in June 2025 and operates with a multi-rank police command despite not being gazetted.
Guang, 39, is accused of manipulating weighbridge bills and payment vouchers while working as a cashier at Diamond Steel Uganda Limited.
The three are accused of being involved in the killing of doctor Victoria Nthunya Mutiso and will remain in custody as they await their appearance before Milimani High Court Judge Kanyi Kimondo.
The commission said another 10 files had been returned for further investigations, meaning additional inquiries were required before the cases could proceed to the next stage.
According to the EACC, investigators established that contracts worth Sh17,484,484.49 were allegedly awarded to companies associated with the chief officer, in violation of public procurement and anti-corruption laws
According to the Commission's Second Quarterly Report covering the period between April 1 and June 30, 2026, the cases involve allegations of corruption, procurement fraud, conflict of interest, bribery, money laundering, forged academic certificates and abuse of office across national and county governments.
The arrests follow investigations into claims that an economist employed by the county used companies owned by her husband to secure lucrative public tenders, with investigators alleging that part of the proceeds was channelled to senior county officials.
The suspects, identified as Pauline Waruguru Mwangi, James Muroki Eusebio and James Ntonjira Ntongai are expected to appear before the Meru Law Courts to take plea over corruption-related charges.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the DPP said the decision followed an independent review of an inquiry file submitted by the anti-graft agency detailing allegations of bribery against the two public officers.
Kigame said he would not rule out taking the matter beyond Kenya if the local justice system failed to address the case.
Testifying under the pseudonym KAV under the Witness Protection Programme, the witness said they were hired for what they believed was a routine motorcycle transport assignment after receiving instructions from a known contact.
In delivering the sentence, Justice Muya said the former military officer had demonstrated "no iota of remorse" throughout the trial. He also described the murders as "barbaric," noting the growing cases of femicide and infanticide in the country and saying such offences demanded severe punishment.
Speaking in Nairobi on Thursday during the launch of the IEBC 2022 Pre-Election Dispute Resolution Report and Case Digest, Ingonga said protecting elections requires more than settling disputes, noting that criminal acts that threaten the electoral process must also be dealt with firmly.
In a statement issued on Monday, EACC welcomed the appellate court judgment delivered on July, saying it upheld an earlier decision by the Environment and Land Court (ELC) which declared compensation amounting to Sh1.5 billion unlawful.
The suspects Paul Ogolla Ogutu, also known as Ogola, and Emmanuel Ndoro Chaka, alias Ndoro, appeared before Mombasa Resident Magistrate Jamlick Muriithi Mwenda where they denied charges of trafficking narcotic drugs contrary to Section 4(a)(ii) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act.
According to court documents, the accused is said to have submitted payment requests for activities that never took place in several locations, including Dubai, Mombasa, Arusha, Nairobi, and within Taita Taveta County
Authorities explained that the parcel was subdivided without the consent of the purchasers, prompting them to file a complaint and seek investigations
The accused, a clerical officer attached to the Uasin Gishu Lands Office, was presented before court on Monday and charged with receiving a bribe contrary to the Bribery Act, 2016