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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

DPP

EACC arrests 3 suspects over Sh92m Turkana deals
News

EACC arrests 3 suspects over Sh92m Turkana deals

The commission said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, following investigations into allegations of conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition of public property, money laundering and dealing with proceeds of crime.

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Ex-KDF Major jailed for life over family murders
News

Ex-KDF Major jailed for life over family murders

In delivering the sentence, Justice Muya said the former military officer had demonstrated "no iota of remorse" throughout the trial. He also described the murders as "barbaric," noting the growing cases of femicide and infanticide in the country and saying such offences demanded severe punishment.

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DPP charges two men over cannabis trafficking worth over Sh10m
Crime

DPP charges two men over cannabis trafficking worth over Sh10m

The suspects Paul Ogolla Ogutu, also known as Ogola, and Emmanuel Ndoro Chaka, alias Ndoro, appeared before Mombasa Resident Magistrate Jamlick Muriithi Mwenda where they denied charges of trafficking narcotic drugs contrary to Section 4(a)(ii) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act.

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