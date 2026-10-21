Kindiki announces tougher laws as Government conducts 125 illicit alcohol raids

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has announced plans for tougher laws targeting illicit alcohol manufacturers, suppliers and distribution networks, following 125 raids carried out across the country in the past 10 days as the government steps up its fight against dangerous brews.

Kindiki said the operations, conducted by multiple agencies using intelligence gathered by security teams, included nine raids targeting illegal ethanol and 116 others against brews produced without meeting public health and quality standards.

In a statement issued in Karen, Nairobi, on Wednesday, October 21, the Deputy President said the government had completed proposals for new laws aimed at tightening the fight against those producing and distributing unsafe alcoholic drinks, as well as the networks supporting the trade.

“The Government has finalised legislative proposals that will tighten the noose on manufacturers, distributors and enablers of ethanol and drug cartels that are supplying dangerous chemical-laced alcoholic drinks to members of the public,” Kindiki stated.

The government’s latest move comes amid concerns over the dangers posed by illicit alcoholic drinks, particularly products containing harmful chemicals or made without proper quality checks. Such drinks expose consumers to health risks, while illegal production and distribution make it difficult for authorities to ensure that products meet the required standards.

Kindiki said the government had also strengthened cooperation among agencies involved in the crackdown, with a community engagement framework expected to be released next week to involve residents more directly in the fight against illicit alcohol.

As part of the new approach, the government has established a permanent coordination mechanism at Harambee House Annex to bring together national government agencies involved in tackling illicit alcohol and drug networks.

The arrangement is intended to improve cooperation between enforcement bodies and other state institutions, allowing them to coordinate operations and implement the government’s planned measures more effectively.

The government is also preparing legal measures aimed at cutting off the money and assets used to sustain the illicit alcohol and drug trade.

Kindiki said the proposed laws would provide for the seizure and confiscation of assets and funds linked to the cartels, with proceeds expected to support rehabilitation services for people struggling with addiction.

“Law on forfeiture, asset seizure and confiscation of funds intercepted from cartel networks in the illicit alcohol and drug business is being finalised, to disable, dismantle and paralyse the networks and their economic wherewithal, the proceeds of such assets and funds to go towards rehabilitation of addicts,” he said.

The plan is intended to weaken the financial strength of the criminal networks by taking away resources linked to their activities while directing the recovered proceeds towards helping people affected by addiction.

However, Kindiki did not indicate when the proposed legislation would be completed or explain how funds recovered from the cartels would be managed and distributed to rehabilitation programmes.

The government is also seeking to distinguish traditional alcoholic brews that meet safety and quality standards from those manufactured outside the law, with compliant products set to be formally recognised and licensed.

“Traditional brews that meet the Kenya Bureau of Standards requirements will be formalised and licensed,” his statement read.

Under the plan, traditional brews will have to meet the Kenya Bureau of Standards requirements before they can qualify for formal licensing.

Kindiki said he had received updates and held discussions on additional measures with the Inspector General of Police, the Director of Public Prosecutions, representatives of the Council of Governors, relevant principal secretaries and heads of government agencies.

The consultations form part of the government’s wider effort to improve coordination among institutions responsible for enforcing the law and tackling the production and sale of illicit alcohol.

The government is expected to release its community engagement framework next week as it continues to prepare additional measures to disrupt the networks behind the illegal trade.