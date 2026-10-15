Nyamira man jailed for 15 years for murder of wife

A Nyamira High Court has sentenced Lawrence Gesore Sagero to 15 years in prison for murdering his wife, Nancy Mongina, in April 2024.

Justice T. Cherere handed down the sentence after finding Sagero guilty of murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

In a statement on Thursday, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who prosecuted the case, said the court convicted Sagero under Section 322(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code after the prosecution presented evidence linking him to the killing.

According to the court, Mongina was murdered on April 18, 2024, at approximately 9 am in Borioba Village, Borangi Location, Nyamira North Sub-County.

Sagero denied the murder charge during the trial, prompting the prosecution, led by Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joel Kibet Chirchir, to present evidence in support of the case.

The prosecution called six witnesses whose testimonies helped establish the circumstances surrounding Mongina’s death and linked the accused to the offence.

Medical evidence presented before the court indicated that Mongina died from severe head injuries caused by blunt force trauma, resulting in cardiovascular arrest.

The doctor who conducted the post-mortem examination told the court that the deceased had sustained repeated blows to the head, fracturing her skull and causing extensive bleeding in the brain.

The court found that the nature and severity of the injuries demonstrated malice aforethought, a key element that the prosecution was required to establish to secure a murder conviction.

Under Section 203 of the Penal Code, a person commits murder if they cause the death of another person through an unlawful act or omission with malice aforethought. Section 204 provides the statutory punishment for the offence.

The prosecution was required to prove the elements of murder beyond reasonable doubt, including the unlawful killing and the presence of malice aforethought.

After considering the evidence, Justice Cherere found that the prosecution had met the required legal threshold and convicted Sagero of the offence.

In determining the sentence, the judge considered both the gravity of the offence and the mitigating circumstances presented on behalf of the convict.

Justice Cherere said the seriousness of the crime warranted a substantial custodial sentence, although the mitigating factors justified a term below the maximum punishment prescribed by law.

“Having balanced the gravity of the offending conduct against the mitigating circumstances, the Court considers that a substantial custodial sentence is warranted, but that the mitigation justifies a sentence below the maximum prescribed by law,” the judge ruled.

The court consequently sentenced Sagero to 15 years’ imprisonment, giving the convict 14 days to appeal the sentence.

The case adds to the criminal proceedings handled by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which is mandated to institute and undertake criminal proceedings against persons accused of committing offences.

In murder cases, prosecutors must establish the essential elements of the offence through admissible evidence, while courts assess the evidence and determine guilt in accordance with the law.