Woman released on Sh300,000 bail in alleged Sh7 million herbicide fraud

A woman has been released on Sh300,000 cash bail after denying charges of conspiring to defraud a man of Sh7 million in an alleged fraudulent herbicide supply deal.

Caroline Lihavi Imbayi appeared before Chief Magistrate Dr Victor Wakumile, where she pleaded not guilty to the charge of conspiracy to defraud Dennis Ondieki Monari.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Imbayi allegedly worked with other individuals who have not been presented before the court to obtain the money by falsely claiming they could supply herbicide.

The prosecution alleges that the offence was committed on diverse dates between February 24 and March 6, 2024.

“The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has charged a woman for conspiracy to defraud seven million shillings by falsely pretending she will supply herbicide,” the ODPP said in a statement on Wednesday.

The court heard that Imbayi and her alleged accomplices purportedly represented to Monari that they were in a position to supply the agricultural chemical, leading to the alleged loss of Sh7 million.

The accused denied the allegations, and the case will proceed through the court process, where the prosecution will be required to present evidence supporting the charge.

The ODPP did not disclose further details about the alleged transaction, including how the money was paid, whether any herbicide was delivered, or the identities of the other individuals mentioned in the charge.

Herbicides are essential agricultural inputs used to control weeds and protect crops, making their supply an important part of commercial farming and agricultural distribution. However, transactions involving bulk purchases of farm chemicals can expose buyers to fraud when individuals allegedly misrepresent their ability to deliver products after receiving payment.

Such schemes may involve fictitious supply agreements, false claims of access to stock or suppliers, and demands for advance payments for goods that are never delivered. Investigators typically examine payment records, contractual agreements, communications and delivery documentation to determine whether a transaction involved criminal deception.

However, a failed supply agreement does not automatically constitute fraud, as criminal liability depends on the evidence and the specific offence charged.

Kenya's criminal justice system presumes an accused person is innocent until proven guilty. The prosecution must therefore present sufficient evidence to establish the alleged offence through the judicial process.

The ODPP is responsible for prosecuting criminal cases on behalf of the state in accordance with the law.

The case is scheduled for mention on November 3, 2026, when the court is expected to receive an update and issue further directions as necessary.