Woman released on Sh300,000 bail in alleged Sh7 million herbicide fraud
Caroline Lihavi Imbayi appeared before Chief Magistrate Dr Victor Wakumile, where she pleaded not guilty to the charge of conspiracy to defraud Dennis Ondieki Monari
Caroline Lihavi Imbayi appeared before Chief Magistrate Dr Victor Wakumile, where she pleaded not guilty to the charge of conspiracy to defraud Dennis Ondieki Monari
Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony in Lamu on Wednesday, Timamy criticised those who had gone to court seeking to stop the development, accusing them of acting against the interests of local residents.
The petitioner claims there is no publicly disclosed Gazette Notice or other appointment document showing that Capt. Ruto was reappointed, had his contract renewed or had his tenure extended beyond the three-year period.
The revelation was made by senior police officer Andrew Limo, who told the inquiry that the National Police Service surveillance network was not operational on the evening of June 20, 2024.
The matter came up before Justice Rose Ougo on Thursday, where Wamatangi, through his lawyer Jotham Arwa, applied to have the Senate enjoined as an interested party in the petition challenging the investigation process.
Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and family appeared at Milimani High Court on Monday for an impeachment-related hearing. The case concerns his challenge to the impeachment process, with multiple applications still pending.