Governor Timamy calls Dangote refinery opponents ‘enemies of Lamu’

Lamu Governor Issa Timamy has rejected attempts to halt the proposed Sh2.2 trillion Dangote East Africa Refinery, saying the project is critical to the county’s economic future and could open up jobs and business opportunities for thousands of young people.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony in Lamu on Wednesday, Timamy criticised those who had gone to court seeking to stop the development, accusing them of acting against the interests of local residents.

“Yesterday, sadly, we saw people. I think they were instigated, who have proceeded to go to court to try and stop this very, very crucial project for our county,” Timamy said. “They are enemies of Lamu, and we shall not accept.”

The governor questioned why anyone would seek to block an investment that he said would create opportunities for young people in the county.

“How do you want to stop a project that will give opportunities to thousands of our young people?” the governor asked.

Timamy said the Lamu County Government supported the investment and would work alongside the national government, the investor and local communities to ensure the project moves forward in a responsible manner.

He urged the investor and contractors to give residents first priority when hiring workers, saying local communities should benefit directly from the opportunities expected to come with the refinery.

The governor also called on young people to gain skills that could help them secure jobs linked to the project, while asking local businesses to prepare themselves for increased economic activity.

“I urge our young people to pursue training and take up opportunities that emerge,” he said. “I encourage our business community to organize, strengthen standards, and prepare to compete.”

Beyond employment and business opportunities, Timamy said Lamu residents expected the industrial development to be matched by improvements in public services.

He said the growth of the area would require better roads, water services, healthcare, housing and vocational training to support communities living around the planned industrial centre.

“A growing industrial center needs strong public services, and the communities around it must grow with it,” he said.

His remarks came as 133 Chandavai residents pursue a court case challenging development on land they claim their families have occupied and cultivated for generations.

The residents have raised concerns over occupation of the land, property rights and compensation, and asked the court to stop the planned groundbreaking and other activities linked to the refinery on the disputed property.

The Malindi Environment and Land Court has ordered all parties to maintain the status quo on LR No. 13061 in the Hindi/Manda Magogoni area until October 14, when the case is scheduled to be heard.

The court declined to certify the application as urgent but directed the respondents to file their responses.

Despite the legal challenge, President William Ruto said the refinery project would proceed.

Ruto accused unnamed opponents of seeking to undermine the investment and said he would not allow what he described as “sabotage” against investors.

The President said the refinery would contribute to industrialisation, strengthen energy security and create employment opportunities.

The planned facility is expected to have a capacity of 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day and serve Kenya as well as other markets in East Africa.

Dangote Group chairman Aliko Dangote has also said the project will proceed despite the court case.

Speaking in Nairobi, Dangote described legal challenges of this nature as “normal for us in Africa” and said his company was prepared to deal with those seeking to disrupt the investment.

The Dangote Group has separately maintained that the court order does not stop the groundbreaking ceremony, although activities at the disputed site could be affected before the October 14 court hearing.

Construction of the refinery is targeted for completion by 2030.