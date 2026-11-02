Former Nairobi PC Nathan Chelogoi jailed for three years over Sh1.3bn land fraud

Former Nairobi Provincial Commissioner Nathan Chelogoi has been sentenced to three years in prison over the fraudulent dealings involving a Sh1.3 billion parcel of land in Lower Kabete, Nairobi.

In her ruling on Monday, Chief Magistrate Dolphina Alego handed Chelogoi varying custodial sentences on six counts, with the longest term being three years.

He was sentenced to two years on the first count, two years on the second, three years each on the third, fourth and fifth counts, and one year on the sixth count.

Magistrate Alego ordered that all the sentences run concurrently, meaning Chelogoi will serve a maximum of three years in prison.

In delivering the sentence, the magistrate said the court had considered submissions from both the defence and prosecution, as well as the victim impact assessment report presented during the proceedings.

"The court appreciates the sentiments by counsel for the accused person in litigation; the court also appreciates the prosecution's sentiments and the victim impact assessment as presented," she said.

The court further adopted the victim impact assessment report as presented, directing that it would remain an order of the court.

Chelogoi was also informed of his right to appeal the decision within 14 days from the date of sentencing.

The case revolves around alleged fraudulent dealings involving a prime parcel of land in Lower Kabete, valued at approximately Sh1.3 billion.

Prosecutors accused the former provincial commissioner of participating in the fraudulent acquisition and subsequent disposal of the property, triggering a prolonged legal dispute over its ownership.

Chelogoi, who served as Nairobi Provincial Commissioner during the administration of former President Daniel arap Moi, has been at the centre of the land dispute for several years.

The sentencing marks a significant development in the long-running case, with the court opting for a custodial sentence without offering a fine as an alternative punishment.