Why Bayern Munich and Ajax were picked for Raila Odinga Stadium inauguration

President William Ruto has announced a high-profile football match between German giants Bayern Munich and Dutch powerhouse Ajax Amsterdam to mark the official inauguration of the Raila Odinga International Stadium at Talanta Sports City in Nairobi on January 5, 2027.

The fixture is expected to bring two of Europe's most decorated clubs to Kenya in an event aimed at honouring the legacy of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga while showcasing the country's growing ambitions in international sports.

According to a statement issued by State House on Wednesday, the choice of the two clubs reflects their outstanding European football records and the opportunity to bring elite football closer to Kenyan and African fans.

“Both clubs are multiple UEFA Champions League winners, and their meeting in Nairobi will offer Kenyan and African football fans a rare opportunity to witness elite European football on home soil,” the statement said.

Bayern Munich and Ajax Amsterdam have established themselves among Europe's most successful football institutions, with histories of domestic dominance, continental triumphs and contributions to the development of the modern game.

Bayern are renowned for their sustained success in German football and their record in the UEFA Champions League, while Ajax are celebrated for their European pedigree and tradition of developing young talent through their renowned academy system.

Their selection offers a meeting between two clubs with distinct footballing identities and rich continental histories, giving the inauguration an international profile beyond a conventional stadium-opening ceremony.

The match will also recognise Raila Odinga's contribution to Kenya's democratic and national development. The stadium, named in his honour, is intended to serve as a lasting tribute to the former Prime Minister, who died in October 2026.

“Named in his honour, the stadium recognises the former Prime Minister’s enduring contribution to Kenya’s democratic transformation and national development,” State House said.

The 60,000-seat facility is the centrepiece of Talanta Sports City, a major sports infrastructure investment under President Ruto's administration. The government says the project reflects its ambition to establish Kenya as a leading sporting nation by developing facilities capable of hosting major international competitions.

Beyond the ceremonial significance, the Bayern-Ajax encounter is expected to generate economic opportunities through tourism, hospitality, transport and other businesses likely to benefit from the arrival of international supporters and visitors.

The government also views the event as an opportunity to promote Kenya as a sports tourism destination and attract private-sector investment into the sporting industry.

The inauguration comes as Kenya prepares to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations alongside Uganda and Tanzania under the PAMOJA initiative. The tournament will require extensive preparations, including suitable facilities, transport arrangements and hospitality services.

Hosting two leading European clubs is expected to provide an opportunity to demonstrate Kenya's readiness to stage major sporting events ahead of the continental competition.

Tickets for the January 5 fixture are expected to go on sale on November 5, 2026, according to the State House statement issued by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed.

The government hopes the occasion will combine a tribute to Raila Odinga with a showcase of Kenya's sporting ambitions, infrastructure development and determination to attract international football to the country.