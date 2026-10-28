Ruto announces Bayern Munich vs Ajax match at Talanta Stadium

President William Ruto has announced that German football giants Bayern Munich and Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam will play a historic match on January 5, 2027, to officially open Talanta Stadium in Nairobi.

Speaking on October 28, 2026, Ruto said the fixture would bring two of Europe’s most decorated football clubs to Kenya the inaugurate the new sporting facility.

“Come January 5, 2027, we will officially open this stadium with a historic match between two giants of European football, FC Bayern Munich of Germany and Ajax Amsterdam,” Ruto said.

The President added that the two clubs had won the European title 10 times between them, underscoring their history and stature in continental football.

The match will mark the formal opening of the 60,000-seat facility, officially known as Raila Odinga International Stadium and popularly referred to as Talanta Stadium. The venue is being developed as one of Kenya’s key facilities for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which the country will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania

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