Oketch Salah hails ODM Jacaranda rally, urges unity behind Oburu

Businessman Oketch Salah has praised the Orange Democratic Movement's Jacaranda rally, saying the gathering has restored hope among party supporters and demonstrated the movement's strength and unity under the leadership of party leader Oburu Oginga.

In a statement after Saturday's event in Nairobi, Salah said the turnout and enthusiasm at Jacaranda sent a message beyond the capital that ODM remained alive, rejuvenated, and ready for the political battles ahead.

“Yesterday, Jacaranda renewed our hope, lifted our spirits and reminded the country that ODM remains a powerful movement with a great future ahead,” he said.

Salah commended the team that organised the rally, led by Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati, National Chairperson Gladys Wanga, Director of Elections and Campaigns Junet Mohamed and National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi.

He also thanked the Nairobi ODM team, volunteers, organisers and supporters, saying their efforts had given the party a renewed sense of belonging.

The businessman urged members to rally behind Oburu and the leadership team tasked with steering the party forward, insisting that everyone had a role to play in strengthening the movement.

“Let us join hands behind our Party Leader, Dr Oburu Oginga, and support the team carrying ODM forward. Let every leader, member, young person, mother, father and supporter play their part,” he said.

Salah also called on the party to preserve the political legacy of the late Raila Odinga, particularly his contribution to multiparty democracy, constitutional reforms, justice and accountable government.

He said ODM had a responsibility to defend the gains of devolution, which he credited to the party's role in the struggle for a constitutional order that brought government closer to the people.

“ODM championed devolution and played a major role in the struggle for the constitutional order that brought government closer to the people,” he said.

His remarks follow a Saturday ODM rally in Nairobi that drew a large crowd of supporters, with party leaders using the gathering to reaffirm ODM's political ambitions and rally members behind Oburu's leadership.

National Chairperson Gladys Wanga declared that ODM would seek to win all elective seats in Nairobi in the 2027 General Election, while John Mbadi pledged to organise party structures to secure victories across the capital.

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho also said ODM should produce Kenya's sixth president after William Ruto, while maintaining that the party's cooperation with the ruling UDA was conditional.

The rally came amid divisions within ODM following Raila's death, with some leaders pursuing alternative political formations over disagreements about the party's direction and its cooperation with the government.