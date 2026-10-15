People were still devastated! Andati recalls ODM succession debate after Raila’s death

Political analyst Martin Andati has criticised Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders for turning to succession discussions before the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had arrived in Kenya, saying the move was insensitive to a family and a nation still struggling to accept his death.

Andati, a former ODM county secretary who worked closely with Raila during the liberation movement, said the party’s early focus on leadership changes was inappropriate and helped set the stage for the internal disputes that have continued to affect the party since the death of its longtime leader.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Andati revealed that he declined to attend an early meeting called on October 15, 2025, to discuss ODM’s future. He said leaders should have given Raila’s family, friends and supporters enough time to process the loss before opening discussions about who would succeed him.

“The news have just come. The body is not yet even here. People are still devastated. Some of them are not even believing that Baba has died,” Andati said.

He questioned the urgency with which politicians moved to discuss the party’s leadership at a time when Kenyans were still coming to terms with the death of a man who had shaped ODM and the country’s opposition politics for decades.

Andati argued that discussions about succession should not begin immediately after a person’s death, drawing a comparison with the way such matters are handled in other circumstances.

“To rush and start talking about succession, even in law, if I were to die today? They cannot start discussing my succession,” he said.

The political analyst said he was particularly troubled by reports that talks about who would take over ODM had started before the plane carrying Raila’s body touched down in Kenya. He viewed the timing as insensitive, given the grief surrounding the death of the veteran opposition leader.

However, the question of who would steer ODM soon became an official party matter. On October 16, 2025, a day after Raila’s death, the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) held a special meeting and unanimously appointed Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga as acting party leader.

Mombasa Governor and ODM deputy party leader Abdulswamad Nassir announced the decision, explaining that Oburu would lead the party until its top organs elected a substantive leader.

Andati maintained that ODM’s identity was closely linked to Raila’s political journey and the struggle that shaped his leadership. He said the party’s foundation was rooted in the pursuit of better governance, accountability and meritocracy.

“Baba was ODM man and ODM was because Baba was the first of the struggle,” he said.

Beyond the question of succession, Andati called for greater cooperation between younger politicians and experienced leaders, arguing that the country needed both groups to work together. He said young leaders could contribute energy and fresh ideas, while veteran politicians offered experience, a deeper understanding of political institutions and knowledge of the country’s cultural perspectives.

“You bring in the youthful energy. He brings in the institutional memory, the understanding and the cultural perspectives,” he said.

His comments come as ODM continues to face questions about its future following Raila’s death, with divisions within the party leading some leaders to break away. The disagreements have raised concerns about the party’s leadership, unity and political direction as the country heads towards the 2027 General Election.

Raila died in India on October 15, 2025, aged 80. Kenya is marking the first anniversary of his death today, with thousands of mourners expected to gather at Migwena Cultural Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County, to remember his life and public service.

Family members, religious leaders, politicians and international guests are expected to attend the commemoration, which marks a year since the death of one of Kenya’s most influential political figures.