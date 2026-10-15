Nyamira man jailed for 15 years for murder of wife
Justice T. Cherere handed down the sentence after finding Sagero guilty of murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code
Justice T. Cherere handed down the sentence after finding Sagero guilty of murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code
Speaking in Borabu Constituency, Nyamira County, Matiang’i said Ruto should spend more time addressing the concerns of Kenyans and delivering on his promises instead of attacking his political opponents.
The Principal Secretary commended residents of Nyamira County for maintaining peace despite differing political opinions, saying the county had demonstrated that leaders and citizens could engage freely without resorting to violence.
Turning to his economic agenda, Kebaso described Borabu as one of the most agriculturally productive constituencies in the Kisii region, citing its fertile soils, favourable climate and relatively large land holdings. However, he argued that poor leadership and lack of value addition had denied farmers better returns
The move represents a major shift for Kebaso, who emerged as a prominent national figure during the 2024 Gen Z protests before later launching the Injection of National Justice, Economic and Civic Transformation (INJECT) Party as an alternative platform aimed at challenging traditional political structures.
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the victims, a young couple, were attacked at Mocheche Avenue before being driven to a secluded thicket in Bobaracho where valuables were stolen.
During the trial, the prosecution maintained that the officers acted together in inflicting the injuries that caused the death of the suspect while he was under their care. A total of 14 witnesses testified to support the case presented in court.
According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the charges include burial of deceased persons without a valid permit, making documents without authority, stealing by servant, providing false information to a public officer and conspiracy to commit a felony.
The Cabinet Secretary indicated that a comprehensive report will be released once investigations are finalised, offering a full account of the incident and identifying all culpable parties.
Kalonzo, in his remarks, described the endorsement as both symbolic and substantive, saying it reflected trust, confidence and a collective decision by the community to speak with one clear and united voice.
The move comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Governor Amos Nyaribo, who is facing both political and corruption challenges.
Muthoni stressed that transparency and collaboration between government institutions, the media, and the public are key to achieving inclusive and sustainable development.
The Assembly will present its case first, followed by the governor’s defence, before a final vote on Thursday December 3, 2025.
The impeachment motion, initiated by Bonyamatuta Ward MCA Julius Kimwomi Matwere and sponsored by Majority Leader Julious Matwere, cited allegations of gross misconduct, abuse of office, and irregular appointments.
The motion has been filed by Julius Kimwomi Matwere, the MCA for Bonyamatuta Ward, who accuses the governor of gross constitutional violations and abuse of office, claims similar to those raised in previous attempts to remove him.
He expressed concern that funds collected within the municipality are not reaching the county’s treasury, instead being siphoned off by individuals for personal gain.
The young man expelled his mother and siblings from the house prior to carrying out the deadly attack.
According to reports, when the pastor’s wife arrived at the church and noticed a set of keys visible through a window, she appeared visibly shaken.
Ousted Speaker Enock Okero, who was impeached four months ago, designated four locations as Bunge Mashinani and declared them alternative venues for assembly sittings, citing restricted access to the main chamber.