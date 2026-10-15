Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Nyamira County

From dairy to manufacturing, Morara lays out Borabu agenda
Exclusives

From dairy to manufacturing, Morara lays out Borabu agenda

Turning to his economic agenda, Kebaso described Borabu as one of the most agriculturally productive constituencies in the Kisii region, citing its fertile soils, favourable climate and relatively large land holdings. However, he argued that poor leadership and lack of value addition had denied farmers better returns

By