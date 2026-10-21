DP Kindiki, Kingi, Khaminwa among 146 lawyers in race for Senior Counsel title

Some of Kenya’s most prominent political leaders, government officials and legal practitioners are seeking one of the profession’s top honours, with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi and Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata among 146 advocates who have applied for Senior Counsel status in 2026.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has published the list of applicants, bringing together established figures from the judiciary, government, politics, and private legal practice seeking recognition through the prestigious designation.

Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga and lawyer Danstan Omari are among the notable applicants, alongside former LSK President Faith Odhiambo, constitutional lawyer Ekuru Aukot and city lawyer Donald B. Kipkorir.

The list also features veteran advocate Dr. John Khaminwa, former Deputy Chief Justice Nancy Baraza and former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende, placing several well-known figures from Kenya’s legal and public life among those seeking the title.

Former MP Gitobu Imanyara has also applied, together with law professor Ben Sihanya and prominent legal practitioner Dinesh Kapila.

Other applicants in senior public service positions include Solicitor General Shadrack Mose and Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei. Former Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi is also seeking the distinction.

Former Speaker Francis Xavier Kaparo is among the other established figures on the list.

The applicants further include Anne Kiratu Makori, Anjarwalla Atiq Saifuddin, Njee Muturi, Paul Nyamodi, Claris Ogangah, Julie Soweto, Eric Gumbo and Omwanza Ombati.

Harriette Chiggai, the President’s Special Advisor on Women’s Rights, is also among the 146 advocates seeking the rank.

The Senior Counsel designation recognises advocates for their standing and contribution to the legal profession. However, appearing on the list only confirms that an application has been made and does not amount to approval or conferment of the title.

The applicants come from different generations of the profession. Details published alongside their names show admission dates to the Roll of Advocates spanning from 1969 to 2023.

With the list now public, the next step is for the Committee on Senior Counsel to assess the applications and determine those who qualify for the honour.

The President will then confer the rank on successful applicants, completing the process by which the 146 candidates are considered for the distinction.