Kindiki calls for lasting economic transformation as Kenya marks 63rd Mashujaa Day

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called for a renewed push to improve the economic well-being of Kenyans, pointing to government measures in agriculture, healthcare, education and infrastructure as gains that should be built on 63 years after independence.

Addressing the 2026 Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, on Tuesday, October 20, Kindiki said Kenya had made progress in governance, democracy and civil liberties but now needed to turn those achievements into better living conditions and stronger household incomes.

He cited lower farm input costs, support for dairy farmers, efforts to raise production in key cash crops and the expansion of healthcare coverage through the Social Health Authority (SHA) as some of the measures the government had taken to improve livelihoods.

Kindiki also pointed to progress in education and infrastructure, saying continued investment in these areas would be important in advancing the country's development and ensuring more Kenyans benefit from economic growth.

His remarks came as the country marked 63 years of independence, with this year's Mashujaa Day celebrations providing an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices of freedom fighters and the contributions of citizens to Kenya's progress.

Mashujaa Day is observed every year on October 20 to honour Kenyans who have helped shape the country's history, from those who fought against colonial rule to citizens making contributions through public service, business, education, sports and community development.

The national celebrations are being held in Eldoret under the theme “Ngao Yetu, Ustawi Michezoni na Uchumi Bora”, which focuses on security, sports and economic development. The event brings together national leaders and citizens to reflect on the country's achievements and the work still needed to improve the welfare of Kenyans.

Speaking during the ceremony, Kindiki said the country had travelled a long road since gaining independence but still needed to strengthen the progress made over the years, particularly in improving the economic circumstances of its people.

“63 years ago we obtained our independence from the colonial powers, and through the 63 years of our independence, our country has travelled a long journey. During that journey, we have struggled with the project Kenya. We have struggled to continually improve the quality of life in our nation.

“We have made progress over the years. We have made for ourselves a good framework for the governance of the affairs of our country. We have made progress in expanding our democracy, civil rights and liberties,” he said.

The Deputy President placed agriculture among the key areas where the government was seeking to raise incomes, reduce the cost of production and improve the performance of farmers.

He pointed to lower prices of fertiliser and seeds, alongside more affordable artificial insemination services for dairy farmers, saying the measures were intended to ease the burden of production costs and help farmers improve output.

Kindiki also cited efforts to increase productivity in coffee, tea and sugar cane farming, crops that support many households and provide income for workers and businesses involved in processing and trade.

“Under your leadership, a lot of progress has been made to improve livelihoods and empower farmers: cheaper fertilizers, cheaper seeds, cheaper artificial insemination for our dairy farmers. We have made progress to improve productivity for coffee, tea, and also for sugar cane,” Kindiki said.

Agriculture remains a major source of income for Kenyan households and supplies raw materials to several industries. The cost of farm inputs, the amount of produce harvested and farmers' ability to reach markets all affect earnings in the sector and contribute to the wider cost of food.

The government's fertiliser subsidy programme has been one of the measures aimed at easing production costs. Under the programme, the price of a 50-kilogramme bag of fertiliser at National Cereals and Produce Board outlets has fallen to about Sh2,000, from around Sh3,500 before the subsidy.

Beyond farming, Kindiki cited support for fisherfolk and communities that depend on the blue economy, indicating that the government's economic plans also covered livelihoods linked to water-based activities.

He further pointed to the expansion of healthcare coverage through the SHA, presenting it as part of the administration's efforts to widen access to medical services and advance the constitutional right to health.

Government figures released earlier in 2026 showed that more than 31 million Kenyans had registered with the SHA by June, while the authority had paid Sh147.37 billion in claims.

Kindiki said the expansion of health cover was among the areas where the government had made progress, alongside investments in education and infrastructure. He linked these sectors to the wider objective of improving access to essential services and raising the quality of life across the country.

“We have made progress under your leadership, Your Excellency, to enhance and add to the number of Kenyans who enjoy health cover under the Social Health Authority; we have made progress, Your Excellency, on many fronts in our education, in our infrastructure,” he maintained.

The Deputy President said Kenya's next phase of development should focus on building on achievements recorded since independence and ensuring that the gains lead to lasting economic benefits for citizens.

He argued that the country needed to make a stronger effort to improve economic opportunities and household welfare, placing economic empowerment at the centre of the remaining development agenda.

“The journey that remains, Your Excellency, sir, is to build on the progress of the last 63 years as you lead us to make a final push for the economic empowerment and liberation of our country,” he said.

His remarks came as the government continued to pursue measures aimed at lowering agricultural production costs and expanding access to public services. By highlighting agriculture, healthcare, education and infrastructure, Kindiki presented these sectors as central to the administration's efforts to improve livelihoods and support economic growth.

He called on President William Ruto to maintain the pace of development and ensure that the next stage of the country's progress brings lasting improvements to the lives of Kenyans.

“Today, we are here to listen to you, Your Excellency, as you speak to our nation to inspire us, so that this final push will not only be defining, but will also permanently transform our country for good into the future,” he said.

Kindiki's address placed the focus on how Kenya can turn the gains made since independence into better economic opportunities for its citizens. As the country marked Mashujaa Day, he urged the government to build on progress in key sectors and make the next phase of development one that delivers lasting improvements in living standards.