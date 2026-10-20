Para athletes Yegon and Njoroge feted during Mashujaa Day

Para athletes Travis Njoroge and Michelle Yegon have been recognised as national heroes during the 2026 Mashujaa Day celebrations held on Tuesday at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, following their outstanding performances in international competitions.

Speaking to the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) in Nairobi, Ability Sport Kenya president Agnes Oluoch congratulated the two athletes, describing them as exceptional talents who had overcome challenges to excel in para sports.

"Those two are amazing; they are titans of para athletics," Oluoch said.

"I have watched them grow in their interest for different para sports to making it to the national team and winning Gold medals for Kenya," Oluoch retorted.

"It's such a joyous day for para sports in Kenya, the two have made us proud. May God see them achieve even more as we now focus of developing athletes for the 2028 Summer Paralympics Games in Los Angeles, USA," she added.

Njoroge, a student at Lenana School, earned recognition after winning gold in para dance at the 2026 World Abilitysport Youth Games in Turkey.

The competition marked his debut at the event, while para dance was introduced in Kenya the same year.

Yegon, an alumna of Joy Town Special School in Thika, Kiambu County, won gold in the Under-20 discus throw category at the 2024 World Abilitysport Youth Games.

She also claimed silver in para-badminton doubles and bronze in the overall wheelchair ladies category at the 2026 World Abilitysport Youth Games.

Oluoch also thanked the athletes' parents, teachers, coaches, well-wishers and supporters for their dedication and contribution to the athletes' success, wishing them a happy and blessed Mashujaa Day.