Kalonzo calls for recognition of Gen Z protesters on Mashujaa day

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called on Kenyans to remember young people who took part in the June 2024 anti-government protests and families who lost loved ones during the demonstrations, saying their sacrifices deserve recognition as the country marks Mashujaa Day.

In his message on Tuesday, October 20, Kalonzo honoured the young protesters who marched with Kenyan flags and used their phones to record events as they opposed the Finance Bill 2024 and demanded accountability from the government.

He also paid tribute to parents whose children never returned home after joining the demonstrations, saying their pain and the courage shown by the young people should remain part of Kenya's history.

“Today, we remember the young people who walked out on June 25, 2024, with nothing but a Kenyan flag, a bottle of water and a phone in their hands.

“We remember the parents whose children never came home, simply because they stood up for what the Constitution promised them.

“Their courage, sacrifice and love for this nation will never be forgotten.

“They are, and will forever remain, our heroes.

“Happy Mashujaa Day, Kenya!” Kalonzo said.

His message came as the country marked Mashujaa Day, a national holiday celebrated every October 20 to honour people who have contributed to Kenya's freedom, development, public service and the protection of citizens' rights.

This year's celebrations are taking place at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, where national leaders and members of the public have gathered to recognise Kenyans whose work and sacrifices have helped shape the country.

The annual holiday has its roots in Kenya's struggle for independence and recognises freedom fighters, including the Mau Mau, as well as other people who have played a role in the country's progress.

Beyond the struggle for independence, Mashujaa Day also celebrates contributions in education, healthcare, business, sports and civic service, recognising that service to the nation takes many forms.

By remembering those who took part in the Gen Z protests, Kalonzo called for a broader understanding of heroism, one that includes ordinary citizens who stand up for their rights and those who bear the pain of losing loved ones in the pursuit of change.

The June 2024 demonstrations started as protests against the Finance Bill 2024, which proposed tax measures that drew widespread public opposition. The movement later grew into a wider campaign calling for government accountability, action against corruption and respect for the Constitution.

Young people led much of the mobilisation, organising demonstrations in towns and cities across the country and using social media to coordinate their activities and share information about events as they unfolded.

The protests also drew attention to the treatment of demonstrators, with reports of deaths, injuries, arrests and alleged abductions raising concerns about the protection of civil liberties and the right to peaceful assembly.

Kalonzo's tribute brought these experiences into the national conversation on heroism, arguing that the young people who participated in the demonstrations and the families who suffered losses should not be forgotten during a holiday dedicated to recognising sacrifice and service.

In another part of his message, the Wiper leader turned his attention to people whose contributions may never be recognised through monuments, street names or official awards.

He linked their efforts to the need to defend the Constitution, protect democratic rights and ensure that citizens can take part in choosing their leaders through a fair electoral process.

“There are heroes who will never have a street named after them. I think of them most.

“The Constitution that gave us this holiday is the very Constitution we will insist must be obeyed, whatever the predator regime may think. A free and fair vote is an act of heroism we can all perform, on the same day, with our own hands.

“Heri ya Siku ya Mashujaa, Kenya.

“Together, we shall Komboa Kenya,” he said.

Kalonzo's remarks placed constitutional protection and public participation at the heart of his Mashujaa Day message, presenting the defence of democratic principles as a responsibility that ordinary Kenyans can share.

His reference to a free and fair vote also linked the commemoration to the country's democratic future, with the Wiper leader arguing that citizens can play their part by defending their rights and insisting that the Constitution be respected.

As Kenya celebrates its heroes and heroines, Kalonzo's message raises questions about who deserves recognition and how the country remembers those who challenge authority, demand accountability and seek to protect constitutional freedoms.

His tribute called on Kenyans to look beyond the familiar figures associated with the country's past and also remember people whose actions continue to shape the nation's present and future, including young protesters and families still carrying the pain of their losses.