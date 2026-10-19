Kalonzo calls for ordinary Kenyans to be honoured as Mashujaa ahead of celebrations

Kenya’s heroes should include not only historical freedom fighters and prominent political leaders but also ordinary citizens who continue to serve the country despite economic hardships, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said ahead of Mashujaa Day.

Speaking on Monday, Kalonzo said the national holiday, observed on October 20, was established to recognise the contributions of Kenyans from different backgrounds, following the adoption of the 2010 Constitution that replaced Kenyatta Day with Mashujaa Day.

“In 2010, when Kenyans voted for a new constitution, we retired Kenyatta Day. remembered, and gave this day to all our heroes. That was a decision about who gets remembered,” he said.

The Wiper leader cited independence campaigners Mekatilili wa Menza, Koitalel Arap Samoei and Dedan Kimathi, environmentalist Wangari Maathai and the late former prime minister Raila Odinga among those whose contributions shaped the country’s history.

He said Mashujaa Day should also recognise people whose sacrifices often go unnoticed, including healthcare workers, motorcycle taxi operators, small-scale traders and young people advocating for a better future.

“Our nurses continue to report for duty despite unfulfilled promises. Some have even contracted Ebola while serving the country. Our hearts go out to these healthcare workers, who risk their lives to save fellow Kenyans,” Kalonzo said.

He added that motorcycle taxi riders who begin working early to provide for their families and traders struggling to educate their children also deserved recognition.

The remarks placed the daily struggles of ordinary Kenyans at the centre of his message ahead of the national celebrations.

The Wiper leader also highlighted young people who participated in the June 25, 2024, demonstrations, describing their actions as part of the sacrifices that should be recognised in the country’s national history.

He said the demonstrators had taken to the streets carrying water bottles, national flags and smartphones as they raised concerns about governance and accountability.

The Wiper leader maintained that their contribution should not be forgotten, arguing that national heroes included citizens who spoke out against perceived injustices.

He further announced his intention to designate June 25 as a public holiday dedicated to accountability if his political side takes power after the 2027 General Election.

“June 25 will remain an important day in Kenya’s history. If we take over next year, we will designate it as a public holiday dedicated to accountability,” Kalonzo said.

The former Vice President highlighted that his engagements with Kenyans across the country had revealed frustration over prevailing conditions but also a determination to continue working.

“This year I've sat under trees and in churches from Mombasa to Kakamega and to Kitui, and I will tell you what I found. I did not actually find despair. I found people who are tired and angry, but still working. They are angry, they are tired, but they are still working. Kenya is really a working nation," he said.

He urged citizens to honour the sacrifices of past generations by participating in the democratic process and preparing for the next General Election, scheduled for August 10, 2027.

“Please, Kenyans, check your registration, your IDs, and your voters' cards. Carry your card. Stand in the queue on the 10th of August, 2027," he added.

He described voting in a free and fair election as an act through which ordinary citizens could contribute to the country's future.

The Wiper leader also linked the legacy of independence fighters to contemporary efforts to defend constitutional rights, saying the principles behind Mashujaa Day remained relevant to current governance debates.

“As I said in Bondo, Raila's story is not finished. Neither is that of Kenya. The forest that sheltered Kimathi is the one we are defending in court today. The constitution that gave us this holiday is the one we will insist on obeying, and the young people who fear for their future are the very ones who will lead it," said Kalonzo.