Blow to Kalonzo as court blocks Wiper’s registration as Ukombozi Alliance

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal has blocked the registration of Wiper Patriotic Front as The Ukombozi Alliance, temporarily halting the party’s plans to adopt the new name ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In orders issued on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, by PPDT chair Innocent Muganda, an application filed by Allan Jayuga Akivaga was certified as urgent.

Tribunal barred the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) from approving, gazetting or registering Wiper under the proposed name pending the hearing and determination of a dispute over its use.

“An interim order be issued restraining ORPP, whether by itself, its officers, servants or agents, from approving, gazetting, registering or taking further administrative steps towards the registration of the Wiper Democratic Movement under the name ‘The Ukombozi Alliance (TUA)’ based on the impugned reservation of July 20, 2026,” the orders read.

The dispute centers on a competing claim to the name Ukombozi, with an applicant arguing that the name had already been reserved for another political party.

With the orders in place, Wiper cannot complete the registration process under the proposed identity while the case remains before the tribunal.

The matter is scheduled for mention on October 29, 2026, when the tribunal is expected to give further directions.

The legal challenge concerns the reservation and use of the name Ukombozi, which is at the center of competing political registration interests.

Allan Jayuga, the applicant, claims that the name Ukombozi People’s Party had previously been reserved and is challenging the move to register Wiper under the name The Ukombozi Alliance.

The dispute places the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties at the center of the case, as the body responsible for administering the registration of political parties in Kenya.

Tribunal’s orders are interim measures intended to preserve the position of the parties as it considers the application. They do not constitute a final determination of the competing claims over the name.

Wiper Patriotic Front, led by Kalonzo Musyoka, is among the political parties positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The case is due for mention on October 29, 2026, when further directions are expected. Until the dispute is resolved or the interim orders are varied, the registrar remains barred from proceeding with Wiper’s registration under the disputed name.