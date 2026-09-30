Lawyer Njiru: How Kalonzo’s ‘Komboa Kenya’ evolved into Ukombozi project

The battle over the Ukombozi name has taken a new turn, with Wiper Patriotic Front spokesperson Ndegwa Njiru tracing the political project back to Kalonzo Musyoka’s “Komboa Kenya” call.

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Wednesday, Njiru said the idea was conceived as part of efforts to reorganise Kenya’s opposition following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the exit of Martha Karua from the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

He said the changes created the need for a political vehicle that could bring together different opposition parties and groups.

“With the demise of the right honourable Raila Odinga and the exit of Martha Karua from Azimio, Kalonzo Musyoka became the next senior figure in line. The Azimio NEC therefore decided that he should take over as party leader, particularly as the political situation was changing and the opposition needed a political vehicle through which different parties could come together,” he stressed.

Njiru said the restructuring also involved plans to rebrand what had previously operated as Azimio, with “Komboa Kenya” becoming a key part of the process.

The Wiper Patriotic Front's own website describes “Komboa Kenya” as a movement for change, saying it is a call to address poverty, corruption and inequality.

Njiru said the name was reserved with the Registrar of Political Parties last year as part of the rebranding process.

“Processes have been taking place to refurbish what used to be Azimio, and one of the refurbishments was to rebrand by change of name. So that change of name was reserved last year by us, and we wrote to the Registrar of Political Parties.”

His explanation comes amid a political dispute over the origins and use of the Ukombozi name.

Kalonzo announced on September 21 that Azimio had adopted The Ukombozi Alliance (TUA) as its new name.

At the same time, allies of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna have been associated with efforts to establish an Ukombozi People’s Party (UPP) as a possible political vehicle for the Linda Mwananchi movement.

The Registrar of Political Parties has consequently been drawn into the dispute. Media reported that records at the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties showed the name Ukombozi People’s Party had been approved for reservation to an applicant identified as Allan Jayuga Akivaga on March 13, 2025.

Njiru, however, disputed claims that the Wiper camp adopted the Ukombozi identity in response to Sifuna's political plans.

He said the political message was designed to reach a wider section of the population rather than being limited to the youth-focused mobilisation that has featured in recent opposition politics.

“We wanted a name that would resonate with what Kenyans were demanding and bring everyone into the conversation, not just Gen Zs. It would include salaried workers concerned about their payslips, business people dealing with taxation and road users affected by poor roads. All these groups needed to be part of the broader idea of changing the country, and that is how we arrived at the name ‘Komboa Kenya’.”

Njiru said the concept later developed into the Ukombozi Coalition, which he described as an umbrella for people willing to participate in what he termed a liberation movement.

“The Ukombozi Coalition reflects the idea of any person who is willing to be part and parcel of the liberation movement to plug into.”

The development comes as Wiper continues to position itself ahead of the August 2027 General Election.

The party's official website lists Kalonzo Musyoka as party leader and Njiru as spokesperson, while recent party notices have invited prospective candidates to register for the 2027 polls.

Wiper's reorganisation has also included appointments aimed at expanding its leadership ahead of the election, with Njiru appointed as the party's first spokesperson in August.

Njiru said the broader idea behind “Komboa Kenya” was to create a political message capable of bringing together Kenyans facing different economic and social pressures, which he linked to the coalition's emerging Ukombozi identity.