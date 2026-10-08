NEMA seizes 90,695 banned plastic bags in Nairobi raid, arrests five
NEMA said the operation is part of intensified enforcement against the manufacture, distribution, and use of plastic carrier and flat bags across the country
NEMA said the operation is part of intensified enforcement against the manufacture, distribution, and use of plastic carrier and flat bags across the country
Njiru argued that political alliances should be based on institutions, the Constitution and the rule of law instead of being built around individual politicians.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Wednesday, Wiper Spokesperson, Ndegwa Njiru said the project emerged from changes within the opposition following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the exit of Martha Karua from the Azimio la Umoja coalition
Ngirici said the Mt Kenya region should also rethink the political choice it made in the 2022 election, when it largely supported the Kenya Kwanza alliance
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Wednesday, Njiru portrayed Kalonzo as a leader with the experience, political consistency and character needed to take charge of the country after the next election
Announcing the changes at Wiper Headquarters in Nairobi on Friday, Kalonzo said the appointments were designed to broaden the party's leadership, strengthen its organisational capacity and support efforts to build a united opposition capable of forming the next government