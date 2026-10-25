Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru demands police summon Karen Nyamu over certificate forgery claims

Lawyer and Wiper Spokesperson Ndegwa Njiru has called on the National Police Service (NPS) to summon Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu over remarks she allegedly made about helping a supporter forge a Form Four certificate to gain admission to police training at Kiganjo.

In a statement responding to the police service’s communication issued on October 24, 2026, Njiru questioned the handling of the allegations, arguing that Nyamu’s reported account warranted investigation rather than being treated as an inappropriate public statement.

Njiru said the senator had discussed the alleged forgery during a radio interview, including how the document was produced, the celebration that followed and the supporter’s eventual arrest.

He challenged police to establish whether the remarks disclosed possible criminal conduct and whether anyone else was involved in the alleged incident.

“Your October 24, 2026, statement is not a response; it is a cover-up,” Njiru said, accusing the service of failing to address what he described as Nyamu’s involvement in the matter.

The lawyer also questioned why the police had confirmed disciplinary action against recruits implicated in the case but had not, according to him, publicly announced similar investigative steps involving the senator.

Njiru argued that the law should be applied equally regardless of a person’s political position, saying the circumstances required officers to examine the senator’s own statements.

He accused the police service of appearing to handle the matter differently depending on the individuals involved, although his claims about the service’s motives were not independently established in the information provided.

“Summon Karen Nyamu. Investigate her own words,” Njiru demanded.

He maintained that investigators should establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged forgery, including how the certificate was obtained and whether any offences were committed in connection with the recruitment process.

The lawyer also challenged the police service’s reference to Article 245(4)(c) of the Constitution, arguing that citing constitutional provisions and established procedures would not be sufficient without appropriate investigative action.

He called on the service to demonstrate that its response was guided by the law and that the allegations were being examined on their merits.

The lawyer’s statement followed the NPS communication of October 24, which addressed the certificate-forgery controversy and the recruits implicated in the matter. He argued that the police should clarify whether the senator’s reported remarks were also being investigated.

The dispute has raised questions about the scope of the police inquiry and whether it extends beyond the recruits whose conduct was reportedly addressed by the service.

He maintained that the service should investigate the allegations and determine whether any criminal wrongdoing occurred, rather than relying solely on public statements about procedure.