Police destroy 6,510 litres of Kangara in Kisii illicit brew crackdown

Police in Kisii County have seized and destroyed 6,510 litres of kangara, an illicit alcoholic brew, during a crackdown on illegal alcohol production in Mwata Village, Riana Ward.

The National Police Service (NPS) said officers from Kerina Police Station conducted the operation targeting a brewing den described by police as notorious.

In a statement on its X account on Monday, the service said officers destroyed the seized brew and dismantled the equipment used to manufacture it.

“During the operation conducted yesterday, October 17, 2026, police uncovered a notorious brewing den and destroyed 6,510 litres of Kangara; they also dismantled and destroyed the brewing apparatus found at the scene,” the NPS said.

The service did not disclose whether any suspects had been arrested or identify the individuals allegedly operating the facility.

The operation comes amid continued efforts by security agencies to disrupt the production, distribution and sale of illicit alcohol, which authorities say poses significant health, security and socioeconomic risks.

According to the National Police Service's 2024 annual report, officers impounded 691,586 litres of illicit brew across the country that year, compared with 1,264,534 litres in 2023.

The report also recorded 28,862 arrests linked to illicit alcohol in 2024. Of those arrested, 4,087 were identified as manufacturers, 11,021 as distributors, 6,194 as retailers and 7,560 as consumers.

The figures highlight the scale of the challenge facing enforcement agencies as they attempt to dismantle illegal brewing networks and restrict the availability of unregulated alcoholic products.

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has also identified alcohol as a major substance-use concern in Kenya.

Its 2022 national survey found that 11.8 per cent of Kenyans aged 15 to 65 had consumed alcohol in the month preceding the survey. The findings also highlighted demand for cheaper alcoholic products, including traditional brews such as chang'aa.

Illicit alcohol presents additional public health risks because products manufactured outside regulatory controls may contain dangerous substances or be produced under unsafe conditions. The National Police Service has previously warned that consumption of such products can cause serious illness and, in some cases, death.

The Kisii operation follows a wider pattern of enforcement actions targeting illegal brewing facilities and distribution networks across the country.

Police have reiterated their commitment to pursuing manufacturers and distributors of illicit brews and narcotics, while calling on communities to help identify suspected illegal activities.

“The National Police Service reiterates its unwavering commitment to relentlessly pursue and eliminate illicit brews and narcotics across the country.”

The service urged members of the public to provide timely information to the nearest police station or through its toll-free emergency numbers, 999 and 911.

Residents can also report information through the Directorate of Criminal Investigations' Fichua Kwa DCI hotline on 0800 722 203 or via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.

The police maintained that public cooperation remained important in efforts to disrupt illegal alcohol production and strengthen security across the country.