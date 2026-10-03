Police recover 17 phones, arrest two in Kiamaiko crackdown

Police in Nairobi have arrested two people and recovered 17 mobile phones in Kiamaiko during an operation targeting suspected dealers in stolen electronic devices.

Officers from Huruma Police Station in Starehe Sub-County carried out the targeted operation on Monday, October 5, focusing on people suspected of receiving and selling stolen property.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the recovered devices included six Samsung A15 phones, seven Tecno phones, one Redmi 15C, one Realme Note, one Oppo 3x and one Infinix phone.

The two suspects were arrested during the operation and taken to Huruma Police Station, where they were placed in custody as police prepared to process them and present them before a court.

“The two suspects were escorted to the station and placed in lawful custody, pending processing and arraignment in court,” the NPS said.

The operation forms part of police efforts to disrupt the market for stolen mobile phones by targeting people suspected of receiving or trading in the devices, in addition to those involved in stealing them.

Stealing remains among the leading offences reported to police in Kenya. Data contained in the NPS latest annual report shows that 17,560 cases of stealing were recorded during the period covered, making it the second-highest reported crime category.

Nairobi recorded the highest number of reported crimes among the 47 counties, with 9,717 cases. The figure was a 12.5 per cent decline, equivalent to 1,391 fewer cases, compared with the previous year.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics also points to the continued level of theft-related offences. Police recorded 3,741 cases of stealing among people reported to have committed serious crimes in 2025, down from 3,958 cases recorded in 2024.

The latest operation follows other police actions targeting mobile phone theft networks in Nairobi.

In June 2025, officers arrested suspects linked to a mobile phone theft syndicate operating in Nairobi’s Central Business District. Police recovered dozens of devices from premises searched during the operation, including 36 Samsung phones, 23 Vivo phones and other mobile phones.

Investigators at the time alleged that one of the suspects had been tampering with International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers in an effort to hide the identity of stolen phones.

The NPS said operations targeting phone theft and the trade in stolen electronics would continue as police work to disrupt criminal networks involved in the trade.

“The National Police Service commends the officers involved for their swift action and reassures members of the public that operations against all crimes, including phone snatching and the trade of stolen electronics, will be sustained to ensure public security and safety.”

The service has also called on members of the public to share information that could help police identify suspected criminals and recover stolen property.

“We urge members of the public to continue sharing timely information with the nearest police station or through the toll-free numbers 999, 911, #FichuaKwaDCI on 0800 722 203, or by WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.”

The Fichua kwa DCI platform provides a channel through which members of the public can confidentially report suspected criminal activity. The NPS said information received through the platform has supported arrests, recoveries and other police actions.

The two suspects remain in police custody pending processing and arraignment as investigations into the recovered phones continue.