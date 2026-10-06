109 criminal gangs on government radar as Kenya heads to 2027 elections

The government has raised concern over the growing presence of organised criminal gangs across Kenya, revealing that 109 groups have been identified and warning that some could be used to intimidate political opponents and fuel violence ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The number marks an increase from the 89 criminal gangs that were declared illegal in 2016, with Western Kenya now recording the highest concentration of the groups at 38.

The Rift Valley follows with 22 groups, Nairobi has 20 and Nyanza 12. The Coast region has 11, while Eastern has three, North-Eastern two and Central one.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo said on Tuesday, October 6, that the use of organised youth groups for political intimidation, attacks and harassment was becoming a serious security concern as the country moves closer to the 2027 polls.

He said organised criminal activity could deepen criminal behaviour, weaken the rule of law and reduce public trust in governance and justice institutions.

Between January 1 and August 31, 2026, security agencies arrested and arraigned 1,827 suspects over offences linked to goonism and organised criminal activity.

Trans Nzoia had the highest number of arrests, with 491 suspects taken to court during the period.

Authorities secured 729 convictions over the same period, with the Rift Valley accounting for 36.5 per cent of the convictions. A further 716 cases were still before the courts.

The government said the figures showed that its response was going beyond arrests, with security agencies pursuing cases through investigations, prosecution and convictions.

Kenya's previous elections have also shaped the government's concern over the possible use of criminal groups in political activities.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights recorded 99 deaths during the 2017 election cycle, compared with seven deaths linked to the 2022 election cycle. The commission also recorded 33 cases of violence targeting polling centres and election officials during the 2022 elections.

The National Police Service has separately listed organised criminal gangs among the country's changing security threats.

Its 2024 annual report recorded 330 suspects arrested and arraigned over organised criminal gangs, a drop from 929 suspects in 2023.

The report identified groups including Panga Boys, Confirm, Kata Hema, Gaza and Usiku Sacco as gangs that posed security threats.

The government said its approach was now moving beyond dealing with individual offenders to targeting the wider networks that support and finance criminal activity.

“Through intelligence-led policing, investigators are identifying gang leaders, recruiters and financiers, linking cases and establishing connections between seemingly separate incidents. Where evidence supports it, financial investigations are being pursued to trace proceeds from extortion, robbery, illegal businesses and other organised criminal activity.”

It warned that those who recruit, finance or direct criminal groups would face accountability alongside individuals who carry out attacks and other forms of violence.

“Our Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to participate in political life. Violence, intimidation and the use of criminal groups to advance political interests have no place in that process.”

The government said security agencies would maintain a strong presence during political activities and take lawful action against criminal conduct regardless of those involved.

Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja has directed Regional Police Commanders to take firm, decisive and lawful action against organised violence.

The government also warned that police officers who facilitate criminal activity or fail to take appropriate action would face administrative or disciplinary measures.

However, it acknowledged that arrests and prosecution alone would not end organised criminality, noting that some young people are drawn into gangs by promises of quick money, coercion or exploitation.

The government plans to combine enforcement with prevention, rehabilitation and reintegration measures.

It said it would work with the Probation and Aftercare Service, Kenya Prisons Service, county governments, faith-based organisations and community leaders as part of the effort to keep young people away from organised crime and support those seeking to leave such groups.

Young people have also been encouraged to take advantage of government programmes focused on employment, enterprise and access to finance, including the NYOTA Programme and Hustler Fund.

Members of the public have been urged to report suspected criminal activity through Fichua kwa DCI on 0800 722 203 or through police emergency numbers.