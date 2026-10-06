109 criminal gangs on government radar as Kenya heads to 2027 elections
Between January 1 and August 31, 2026, security agencies arrested and arraigned 1,827 suspects over offences linked to goonism and organised criminal activity.
Between January 1 and August 31, 2026, security agencies arrested and arraigned 1,827 suspects over offences linked to goonism and organised criminal activity.
The agency highlighted that a search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of five pangas and other crude weapons, which the DCI said were believed to have been intended for use in criminal activities
They were identified as Paul Maina Kariuki, alias Spata; James Kinyanjui Njuguna; Joseph Mburu Mburu, alias Mbocho; Victor Kariuki Gichanga, alias Kirio; David Chege Chege; Micky Nicky Hutten; and Daniel Mwaura Karanja
While seeking a Statement from the Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security, Hassan said victims are often deceived with attractive employment opportunities before finding themselves in the hands of criminal gangs.
Murkomen said security agencies would not allow the formation of unlawful groups targeting government officials, electoral officials or ordinary citizens, adding that the country cannot afford to take national security lightly.
Ruto said the country must confront the issue without hesitation, arguing that no society can tolerate violence, looting and destruction while claiming to uphold the rule of law
The Interior CS further accused Gachagua of misleading Kenyans through what he termed deceptive politics, arguing that the public was increasingly seeing through his actions.
The Interior PS said the issue of criminal gangs infiltrating demonstrations was not new and had existed for many years across different administrations.
The National Police Service says a multi-agency operation in Gitwamba, Trans-Nzoia County, led to the arrest of 13 suspects linked to criminal gang activities. Police say intelligence-led operations will continue and suspects will be processed and charged.
Committee chairperson and Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo said the State must act decisively to prevent a repeat of past election cycles that were marred by violence linked to sectarian groups.
Over time, the conflict has spread beyond its original base, with armed groups and criminal gangs extending violence into other regions of Nigeria. Many communities, particularly in remote areas, continue to face raids, killings and kidnappings for ransom.
The IG also revealed that 10,000 newly recruited officers are currently undergoing training at the Kiganjo Police Training College. In addition, capacity-building programs for existing officers are ongoing across the country to enhance preparedness ahead of the polls.
Appearing before the Senate Plenary on Wednesday, Murkomen said areas such as Kitengela, parts of Nairobi and Machakos have long been hotspots for criminal activity linked to political patronage.
The operation, described by authorities as intelligence-led, marks a significant step in the ongoing fight against drug trafficking and organized crime along the coast.
Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen warns criminal gangs are emerging as a major national security threat in Kenya, fuelled by politics, rogue businesses and compromised officers, as the state plans intelligence-led crackdowns.
Crime expert Calvin Rafadi of the University of Johannesburg described Mkhwanazi as “a no-nonsense person who takes the bull by the horns.”
In response to the growing insecurity, Kenya is leading a multinational team supporting the Haitian National Police (HNP), with assistance from countries such as Jamaica, the Bahamas, Bangladesh, Benin, and Chad.