109 criminal gangs on government radar as Kenya heads to 2027 elections
Between January 1 and August 31, 2026, security agencies arrested and arraigned 1,827 suspects over offences linked to goonism and organised criminal activity.
Between January 1 and August 31, 2026, security agencies arrested and arraigned 1,827 suspects over offences linked to goonism and organised criminal activity.
Manyora argued that retaining or replacing Kindiki presents competing political considerations, warning that either decision could influence President Ruto's support in key regions across the country
In a statement issued on Sunday, the commission said the attack reflected a worrying trend in which intimidation and "goonism" are increasingly being used as tools of political competition, undermining constitutional freedoms and public confidence in democratic institutions.
On Wednesday, ODMs National Executive Committee (NEC) resolved to remove Sifuna as its Secretary General.