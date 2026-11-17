Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has called for tighter, risk-based regulation of nonprofit organisations to combat terrorist financing without disrupting legitimate humanitarian and development activities.

Omollo said Kenya must strengthen its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing framework while protecting civil society organisations from excessive regulatory requirements that could limit their ability to serve communities.

Speaking during the opening of the Global Expert Hub on AML/CFT Conference in Nairobi on Tuesday, Omollo said the government had substantially addressed 19 of the 21 action items under its international cooperation review action plan as of October 2026.

He said the progress demonstrated Kenya's commitment to addressing vulnerabilities, strengthening institutional capacity and aligning its systems with international standards.

"An effective counter-terrorist financing framework must be firm against abuse, proportionate in its application, and responsive to the risks that we are faced with on a daily basis. It must also preserve the civic space within which legitimate organisations serve communities," Omollo said.

The PS said a multi-agency assessment of 260 faith-based organisations undertaking charitable activities in nine counties found that 76 per cent were in the medium-low risk category, while 13.8 per cent were classified as low risk.

A further five per cent were rated medium risk, nearly four per cent medium-to-high risk, while only 1.2 per cent were classified as high risk.

This means about 90 per cent of the organisations assessed fell within the low and medium-low risk categories.

"These findings reinforce why regulations must be informed by evidence and not assumptions," he said, adding that authorities should distinguish organisations presenting genuine vulnerabilities from those undertaking legitimate activities with relatively low exposure.

Omollo said amendments to the country's counter-terrorism financing laws had established a more proportionate supervisory framework, with the Public Benefit Organisations Regulatory Authority designated as the sector supervisor.

He noted that nonprofit organisations had been removed from the mandatory reporting entity list to support targeted supervision rather than blanket regulation.

The government has also extended the transition period under Sections 6 and 7 of the Public Benefit Organisations Act to May 2027, giving organisations additional time to regularise their operations under the law.

Omollo said the legislation, passed in 2013, took more than a decade to operationalise because of concerns raised by successive administrations and other stakeholders.

He urged regulators, banks and nonprofit organisations to strengthen cooperation, warning that excessive financial scrutiny could undermine access to financial services.

"Our shared responsibility is to protect non-profit organisations from abuse for terrorist financing without treating the entire sector as high-risk," he said.

He called on delegates attending the three-day conference to focus on practical solutions that address terrorist financing while protecting legitimate civic activities.