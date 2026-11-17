Kenya’s founding Data Commissioner, Immaculate Kassait, has received the 2026 Giovanni Buttarelli Award in recognition of her leadership and contribution to privacy and data protection.

The award was presented in Brussels on Monday, November 16, 2026, as Kassait completed her six-year tenure at the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC).

The recognition celebrates her role in establishing the office as a globally respected institution, strengthening international cooperation and advancing Kenya’s data protection framework.

In a congratulatory message dated November 16, officials described the award as a proud moment for Kenya and the wider data protection fraternity, praising Kassait for her contribution to safeguarding personal information.

“From building the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner into a globally respected institution to championing international cooperation and steering Kenya towards a historic EU adequacy milestone, your impact will endure,” the message read.

The statement said the recognition reflected Kassait’s exceptional leadership and outstanding contribution to privacy and data protection, describing her as an inspiration, trailblazer and ambassador of Kenya.

It added that her six years in office had left an indelible mark on the country's data protection landscape.

“This recognition is not only a personal honour but also a proud moment for Kenya and the entire data protection fraternity,” the statement said.

Kassait's tenure saw the development of the ODPC into the institution responsible for overseeing the implementation and enforcement of the Data Protection Act, 2019, and safeguarding the privacy rights of Kenyans.

Her international engagements also helped position Kenya within global data protection discussions, while strengthening cooperation with other regulatory institutions.

Kassait was appointed as a Data Commissioner by former President Uhuru Kenyatta on November 12, 2020, for a single six-year term and officially left office on November 16, 2026.

Her departure marks the end of the pioneering leadership of Kenya's first Data Commissioner, with President William Ruto having nominated Lydia Sitienei Chelagat as her successor, subject to parliamentary approval.