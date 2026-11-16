Kenya re-elected to ITU Council after securing 136 votes in Doha

Kenya has secured re-election on the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council after garnering 136 votes to top Region D (Africa) in elections held during the Plenipotentiary Conference in Doha, Qatar.

The country will serve on the Council for the 2027–2030 term, extending its membership, which dates back to 1982.

In a statement on Monday, Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo said the renewed mandate would allow Kenya to continue contributing to the governance of the global telecommunications body, including its strategic and financial plans for 2028–2031.

The CS thanked ITU member states for their confidence in Kenya and acknowledged President William Ruto's leadership, as well as the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Kenya's diplomatic missions, the African Telecommunications Union and the country's delegation in Doha.

“I thank ITU Member States for their confidence in Kenya,” Kabogo said.

He added that Kenya would use its position on the Council to advance affordable and meaningful connectivity, digital skills, trust in digital services and a stronger African voice in global information and communications technology policy.

“On the Council, Kenya will work for affordable and meaningful connectivity, digital skills, trust in digital services, and a stronger African voice in global ICT policy,” he said.

Kabogo also said the country was looking forward to hosting the global Internet Governance Forum in Nairobi from December 14 to 18, 2026, an event expected to bring together stakeholders to discuss internet policy and governance.

The re-election comes as Kenya seeks to strengthen its influence in international digital policy discussions and promote wider access to digital services across the continent.

The ITU Council is the organisation's governing body between Plenipotentiary Conferences, which are held every four years.

It oversees the Union's activities, policies and strategies, coordinates work programmes, approves budgets and monitors its finances and expenditure.

The Council also considers broad telecommunications policy issues and helps ensure that the ITU's work responds to changes in the global communications sector.