Govt brings Kenya’s virtual asset licensing framework into force

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) have gazetted new regulations requiring individuals and companies offering virtual asset services, including cryptocurrency-related services, to obtain licences before operating in the country.

In a joint public notice released on Sunday, the two regulators said the Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP) Regulations, 2026, were gazetted on July 22, 2026, bringing into operation the Virtual Asset Service Providers Act, 2025.

The regulations establish the framework for licensing and supervising businesses involved in virtual asset services, with CBK and CMA designated as the respective regulatory authorities.

The two agencies said the legislation empowers them to license providers according to the services outlined in the First Schedule of the Act.

"Accordingly, any person(s) providing or intending to provide virtual asset services are required to apply for a licence from the relevant regulatory authority pursuant to the Act," the notice stated.

The regulators added that detailed licensing checklists were available on their respective websites to guide applicants through the process.

They further announced that lists of licensed virtual asset service providers would be published by the respective regulatory authorities.

The regulations follow the enactment of the Virtual Asset Service Providers Act, 2025, which was gazetted on October 21, 2025, and came into force on November 4, 2025.

The National Treasury Cabinet Secretary subsequently developed the regulations upon the advice of CBK and CMA to operationalise the legislation.

According to the notice, the completion of the regulatory development process marks a key step in establishing oversight of virtual asset service providers in Kenya.

The CBK and CMA said the framework would place the licensing and supervision of virtual asset businesses under the two institutions, depending on the nature of services offered.

Businesses seeking guidance on licensing requirements have been directed to contact CBK through [email protected] or CMA through [email protected].

The regulators did not provide a specific deadline for existing or prospective virtual asset service providers to submit their licence applications.