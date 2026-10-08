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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

CBK

Diaspora remittances hit record Sh58.15 billion in March as inflows strengthen
Business

Diaspora remittances hit record Sh58.15 billion in March as inflows strengthen

On a broader scale, the latest monthly performance pushed the total diaspora inflows for the 12 months ending March 2026 to Sh655.9 billion (USD 5,079 million). This is an increase from Sh642.1 billion (USD 4,972 million) recorded in the same period a year earlier, reflecting a 2.2 per cent year-on-year rise and reinforcing the growing importance of remittances in Kenya’s external earnings.

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CBK Governor Kamau Thugge during past function. PHOTO/Kenya Banking Insights
Business

CBK retains 8.75pc lending base rate as Middle East conflict lifts oil

Kenya’s inflation remained under control in March, coming in at 4.4 percent. This is below the midpoint of the official target band of 5±2.5 percent. The MPC linked the lower inflation to reduced prices of key processed foods, including sugar and maize flour, which helped ease pressure on households.

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