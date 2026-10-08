CBK retains rate at 8.75% as inflation rises to 6.8%
Core inflation, which excludes more volatile items, increased to 4.0% in September from 3.4% in August. CBK attributed the rise mainly to higher prices of processed food products.
Core inflation, which excludes more volatile items, increased to 4.0% in September from 3.4% in August. CBK attributed the rise mainly to higher prices of processed food products.
The latest offer comes as the government continues to use domestic borrowing as one of its sources of financing its budgetary requirements, with Treasury securities providing a key avenue for mobilising funds from local investors.
In the results released on October 5, CBK said competitive bids accounted for Sh7.04 billion of the amount accepted, while another Sh1.92 billion was taken through non-competitive bids.
One of the proposals, the Central Bank of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks changes to the CBK Act to define the handling of foreign exchange, create offences linked to illegal dealing in foreign currency and support stability in the foreign exchange market.
The new licences were issued under Section 59(2) of the Central Bank of Kenya Act, following the approval of 25 digital credit providers announced by CBK in July.
The auction, which opened on September 24, 2026, targets investors holding unencumbered positions in Treasury bonds FXD1/2024/003 and FXD2/2013/015. Bids will be accepted until 10 am on October 5, 2026, when the auction will be conducted
According to the CBK prospectus, the funds raised through the reopening will be used for budgetary support, making the auction part of the government's domestic borrowing programme
Data contained in the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Bank Supervision Annual Report 2025 shows that 788,853 deposit accounts had balances of Sh500,000 or more by December last year.
In a statement on Wednesday, the regulator said the transaction follows its approval on August 17,2026 under Section 13 (4) of the Banking Act and approval by the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning on 21 September under Section 9 (1) of the same law.
According to the County Governments Budget Implementation Review Report for the first nine months of the 2025/2026 financial year, counties had 3,431 commercial bank accounts at the beginning of 2025. By March 31, 2026, the figure had reached 6,585.
The auction results show that Sh23.53 billion of the amount accepted comprised competitive bids, while Sh19.16 billion came from non-competitive bids
Speaking at the Islamic Finance Forum and Dialogue Conference in Nairobi on Thursday, Salat said Islamic finance should go beyond offering alternatives to conventional banking and instead focus on financing real assets and productive economic activity
The 30-year bond, meanwhile, attracted bids worth Sh11.09 billion against an offer of Sh6 billion. This represented a performance rate of 18.49 per cent, with the CBK accepting Sh6.61 billion
CBK said the approval was granted on August 28 under Section 13(4) of the Banking Act, with the transaction expected to take effect once the agreement between the two companies is completed
The CBK said successful investors would receive details of the amount payable through the DhowCSD Investor Portal or application under the transactions section on September 4
The auction was conducted as a switch operation, allowing holders of specified government securities to exchange eligible source securities for the destination bond
The Market Perceptions Survey found that businesses remained broadly optimistic about the country’s economic prospects over the next 12 months, with lower lending rates, recovering tourism and construction, stronger private-sector credit and macroeconomic stability expected to support growth
The results also show that the government had room to select bids based on the rates offered by investors, with accepted bids reflecting the prevailing conditions in the domestic debt market
The reopened issues comprised the 20-year Treasury bond, FXD1/2019/020, which has 12.8 years remaining to maturity and is due on March 21, 2039, and the 25-year Treasury bond, FXD1/2022/025, which has 21.4 years remaining to maturity and will mature on September 23, 2047
The latest approvals, announced on Tuesday under Section 59(2) of the Central Bank of Kenya Act, come three months after CBK licensed 32 digital lenders in April 2026. The regulator said the move is part of an ongoing effort to ensure that digital lenders comply with legal requirements while safeguarding the interests of borrowers.
The new law creates a separate framework for emergency liquidity assistance, expands the CBK’s mandate and enhances parliamentary oversight in the appointment of deputy governors.
CBK described the initiative as a major milestone in the development of Kenya’s financial markets and a step towards deeper integration with the global financial system
The bonds were offered with coupon rates of 13.2000% for FXD1/2018/020 and 13.9240% for FXD1/2021/025. The allocated average rates for accepted bids were reported at 13.9885% and 14.8636%, respectively
The offer includes 15- and 25-year instruments with competitive coupon rates and secondary market listing on the Nairobi Securities Exchange
On a broader scale, the latest monthly performance pushed the total diaspora inflows for the 12 months ending March 2026 to Sh655.9 billion (USD 5,079 million). This is an increase from Sh642.1 billion (USD 4,972 million) recorded in the same period a year earlier, reflecting a 2.2 per cent year-on-year rise and reinforcing the growing importance of remittances in Kenya’s external earnings.
The central bank noted that it has received more than 800 applications since March 2022, reflecting strong interest in Kenya’s digital lending space.
CBK confirmed that the transaction received regulatory approval on March 9, 2026, under Section 13 (4) of the Banking Act.
Kenya’s inflation remained under control in March, coming in at 4.4 percent. This is below the midpoint of the official target band of 5±2.5 percent. The MPC linked the lower inflation to reduced prices of key processed foods, including sugar and maize flour, which helped ease pressure on households.
Data shows sharp increases in vegetable prices alongside modest changes in fuel and electricity costs, highlighting mixed price movements across essential goods in the Consumer Price Index basket.
Public participation will run through April 10, 2026, with the Treasury encouraging submissions by mail, hand delivery, or email to the Principal Secretary.