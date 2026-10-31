Matatu fares, fuel prices record sharp increases in October inflation data

Kenya's inflation rate rose to 7.3 per cent in October 2026, up from 6.8 per cent in September, as higher prices of essential commodities, transport and energy continued to affect household spending.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), in its October inflation highlights released on October 31, said the latest inflation figures reflected changes in consumer prices between October 2025 and October 2026.

The increase represents a 0.5 percentage-point rise in the annual inflation rate, indicating that the cost of living remained under pressure as households spent more on basic goods and services.

Among the commodities recording significant price increases were fresh milk, potatoes, cabbages, beef, cooking oil and wheat flour, while transport fares and fuel prices also contributed to household expenditure.

Fresh packeted cow milk recorded an annual inflation rate of 18.2 per cent, while Irish potatoes registered 15.1 per cent. Cabbages increased by 12.5 per cent, while beef with bone recorded an inflation rate of 11.1 per cent.

Cooking oil (salad) registered an annual inflation rate of 9.1 per cent, while white wheat flour recorded 5.1 per cent. Sugar prices increased by 4.1 per cent over the same period.

Transport costs also remained a significant contributor to household expenses, with city bus and matatu fares recording an annual inflation rate of 34.9 per cent.

Energy prices continued to exert pressure on consumers, with diesel recording an inflation rate of 32.5 per cent and petrol registering 22.8 per cent.

Electricity prices also increased, with consumption of 50 kilowatts recording an inflation rate of 4.5 per cent, while households consuming 200 kilowatts recorded an increase of 4.3 per cent.

The figures highlight the continued pressure on households that rely on public transport, fuel and electricity while spending a significant proportion of their income on food.

The October inflation report also distinguishes between core and non-core inflation, with the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket accounting for 81.1 per cent of the overall consumer price index.

Inflation measures the change in the prices of goods and services over a specified period, with the annual rate comparing prices in October 2026 against those recorded in October 2025.

The latest increase comes amid concerns over the cost of essential commodities, particularly food and transport, which account for a substantial share of household expenditure.

Higher transport fares can also increase the cost of moving agricultural produce and manufactured goods, potentially contributing to further price increases across the supply chain.

For households, rising food prices mean that more money is required to purchase basic commodities, reducing the amount available for other expenses such as rent, education, healthcare and savings.

The Central Bank of Kenya monitors inflation as part of its monetary policy responsibilities, using its policy instruments to maintain price stability and support sustainable economic growth.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) is responsible for compiling and publishing the consumer price data used in calculating the country's inflation rate.

The October figures therefore point to continued pressure on household purchasing power, particularly among lower-income families that spend a larger proportion of their earnings on food, transport and energy.